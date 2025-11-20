 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton Drops Dazzling Helmet Design Ahead of Las Vegas GP; Check Pic
Hamilton arrives in Las Vegas sitting sixth in the drivers’ standings with 148 points, trailing Leclerc by 66, and ready to put a disappointing Brazilian Grand Prix behind him

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Image: Lewis Hamilton/ Instagram

Lewis Hamilton has turned heads with a spectacular helmet design for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, shifting away from his signature bright yellow and red in favor of a dazzling silver sparkle look, inspired by the vibrant energy of the 'City of Lights.' Drenched in silver glitter, his new helmet boasts an iridescent, crystallised pattern that shapeshifts with the light, evoking the glossy casino surfaces and neon spectacle that make Las Vegas famous.​

"Something special for the city of lights," Hamilton wrote as he revealed the helmet online ahead of race weekend.

Details about Lewis Hmilton's new helmet

A bold red stripe above the visor, iconic since Hamilton’s first year in Ferrari red  slices through the holographic gleam, maintaining a subtle nod to his traditional graphics. The front of the helmet captures a mesmerizing interplay of light, producing a mirrored effect on its glossy base to amplify depth and shine for fans and photographers alike.​

Hamilton predominantly has been wearing a helmet with yellow colour on it which is a tribute to his idol Ayrton Senna throughout his Ferrari debut season. Before that he wore stylish white or purple accents during his Mercedes years.

What's next for Lewis Hamilton?

Alongside his team-mate Charles Leclerc, the seven-time champion will debut new race suits featuring three shades of red to celebrate 20 years of Ferrari’s partnership with Puma.​ Hamilton arrives in Las Vegas sitting sixth in the drivers’ standings with 148 points, trailing Leclerc by 66, and ready to put a disappointing Brazilian Grand Prix behind him as F1’s biggest show on the Strip gets underway.

