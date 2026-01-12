ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide To Book Tickets For Matches At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai; Check Full Details

Image: X

Excitement continues to build for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with iconic venues and match schedules now confirmed across India. One of the tournament’s marquee locations, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, will host several high-profile group-stage matches along with a crucial semi-final.

The action at Wankhede begins on February 7, when India face USA in a prime-time encounter at 7:00 PM. The venue will also host England vs Nepal (February 8, 3:00 PM) and England vs West Indies (February 11, 7:00 PM). Other fixtures include, Nepal vs Italy (February 12, 3:00 PM), West Indies vs Nepal (February 15, 11:00 AM), and Bangladesh vs Nepal (February 17, 7:00 PM).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Image: Bookmyshow/Screengrab

In addition to group-stage matches, Wankhede Stadium will host one of the semi-finals, while Kolkata has been confirmed as the second semi-final venue. The ICC has also announced a contingency plan stating that if Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, their match will be shifted to Colombo.

With world-class teams, historic venues, and high-stakes knockout matches, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Where to Buy and How to Book

Fans eager to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live can purchase tickets through the official online platform tickets.cricketworldcup.com, which redirects users to BookMyShow, the tournament’s authorised ticketing partner.

Image: Bookmyshow/Screengrab

The booking system allows fans to filter tickets by team, making it easy to follow all matches of a favourite side, or by venue, enabling supporters to view and book tickets for every game scheduled at a particular stadium.