'Global Embarrassment For Pakistan..': Netizens Troll Mohammed Rizwan After Pakistan Batter Is 'Retired Out' For Slow Batting In BBL Clash | VIDEO

Mohammed Rizwan was retired out with 2 overs left in the game due to his low strike rate. |

Mohammed Rizwan faced an embarrassing moment in the BBL clash between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder. Playing for the Renegades, Rizwan had made his way to a 23-ball 26 striking 2 boundaries and a six. However, with just two overs to go, Renegades made a bold call.

Captain Will Sutherland retired out the Pakistan superstar and walked into the middle himself trying to get the scoring rate higher. Rizwan made the long walk back, a decision that will certainly bring embarrassment to a player of his stature. He became the first overseas player to be retired out ever in BBL history.

The Renegades posted 170 in their 20 overs, a total they could have surpassed had they taken the decision to retire out Rizwan earlier. In the two over power surge, Renegades could only score 19. The Pakistan star's strike rate was the lowest amongst all batters in his side.

Rizwan has had a forgettable time in the Big Bash League. He has scored 167 runs in 8 games, averaging little over 20. The Pakistan keeper has failed to score a half-century and his strike rate is just 101.82. Of all players to have scored more than 100 runs this season, Rizwan has the lowest strike rate.

Here's how netizens reacted to Rizwan getting retired out

