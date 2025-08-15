Tricolour Tales: From Sachin Tendulkar To Rohit Sharma, Cricket Stars Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day

By: Amertha Rangankar | August 15, 2025
Sachin Tendulkar wished fans on India’s 79th Independence Day. He wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.” The short message struck a chord with millions across the nation.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Rohit Sharma celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with a patriotic post. He shared a photo on Instagram holding the Indian flag proudly. The image reflected his deep pride in representing the nation.
Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
Virat Kohli marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a patriotic Instagram story. The former captain’s post resonated with fans, reflecting his love for the country. It added to the chorus of tributes from the cricketing fraternity on the special day.
Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram
Hardik Pandya joined in the Independence Day celebrations with a patriotic gesture. He wished everyone “Happy Independence Day.” The post showcased his pride in the nation and its spirit of unity.
Image: Hardik Pandya/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav extended his wishes on India’s 79th Independence Day. He wrote, “The jersey may be blue, but the heart beats in saffron, white and green. Happy Independence Day.” His words beautifully blended cricket pride with patriotic spirit.
Image: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram
Abhishek Sharma celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with a heartfelt post. He wrote, “Wearing these colors is a privilege, playing for my country is an honor. A very Happy Independence Day to all.” The message reflected his pride and gratitude for representing the nation.
Image: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram
Irfan Pathan shared a powerful message on India’s 79th Independence Day. He wrote, “Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Our freedom was hard earned; our duty is to keep it alive – in spirit, in action and in unity. Jai Hind.” His words inspired reflection on the responsibility that comes with freedom.
Image: Irfan Pathan/X
Yuzvendra Chahal joined the cricket fraternity in celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day. He extended his wishes to fans with a patriotic message on social media. The spinner’s post reflected his pride in the nation and its rich heritage.
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram
Ajinkya Rahane marked the 79th Independence Day with an inspiring message. He wrote, “May the tricolor always inspire us to give our best for our country. Jai Hind.” The heartfelt wish reflected his pride and commitment to the nation.
Image: Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram