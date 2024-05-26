Video: It Took Only 0.305 Seconds For A Japanese Robot To Solve Puzzle Cube

Puzzle Cube | Canva

It's vacation time when people involve themselves in playing games to enjoy and investing in their hobbies. Considering that you would have at least once in your life time tried a puzzle cube and hopefully solved it, let us ask you how long did you take to complete it? While it might take a few minutes for people to crack the cube with perfection, a robot did it a record-breaking time.

Fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube

A robot from a company in Japan solved the puzzle cube in only 0.305 seconds. Notably, this stunning timing won the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation the prestigious Guinness World Records. The company's robot became the fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube.

GWR uploaded the video of the robot winning the record on social media while announcing that the Japanese robot broke the record by a very little difference from the previous one. In their post about the new record, they said, "Mitsubishi Electric Corporation knocked 0.07 seconds off the previous record."

Watch video

New record: Fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube - 0.305 seconds 🤯



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation knocked 0.07 seconds off the previous record 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WWZf2xusSc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 23, 2024

Read Also Pet Care: 6 Ways Puzzle Feeders And Toys Can Help Build Confidence In Your Pet

More details

The credit to this achievement was awarded to Tokui, who is associated with the Motor & Generator Manufacturing Engineering Department of the Japanese company. It was mentioned that Tokui was the leader of this record attempt.

He wanted to reportedly showcase his efficiency out to the world, and that was his motivation to hit the record. In a report by GWR, he said that he enjoyed the process which ended with the robot's victory. "Shaving off time as much as possible was difficult, but it was fun at the same time. I never had issues with motivation through the project," Tokui said.