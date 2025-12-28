 Did Police Drive Pregnant Woman To Hospital After Stopping Drunk Husband? Here’s What Really Happened
A viral video claims police stopped an intoxicated man driving his pregnant wife to hospital and later drove them safely themselves. While widely praised online, the video’s authenticity remains unverified. Questions arise due to lack of location details and the uploader’s history of scripted content, raising doubts over whether the incident was genuine or staged.

Updated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
A video circulating widely on social media claims to show a late-night incident in which police stopped a man who said he was driving his pregnant wife to a hospital but was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The clip, reportedly recorded around 10 pm, has triggered emotional reactions online, with many praising the police for “saving three lives.” However, the authenticity of the video remains unverified.

In the video, the man is seen recording himself and saying that he needs to rush his pregnant wife to a hospital but is unable to do so because a police barricade has blocked the road near his house. He admits on camera that he has consumed alcohol and claims the police may not allow him to proceed. Moments later, a police officer is heard telling the woman that if her husband has consumed even a drop of alcohol, he cannot be permitted to drive.

The woman is seen pleading with the officer, saying she is in severe pain and requesting permission to leave. Badges visible in the video appear to read “Maharashtra Police.” The man argues that the hospital is just two kilometres away. As the situation escalates, the video takes a sudden turn, with the police officer asking the man to move to the back seat and then taking over the steering wheel himself, saying it is the police’s duty to safely drop them at the hospital.

While the message of road safety and responsible policing has resonated with viewers, there is no independent confirmation of when or where the video was recorded, or whether the incident occurred as claimed.

Is the video scripted?

The video was first shared on Instagram by a user named Aarav Mavi, who has previously posted several scripted videos on the handle chalte_phirte_098. Earlier, a video shared by the same handle went viral, showing an Indian woman dressed as a bride meeting her ex-boyfriend hours before her wedding. That clip sparked massive outrage and debate online.

However, the woman later issued a detailed clarification on her official Instagram account, stating that the video was entirely scripted and shared without her consent.

