Caught On Cam: 2 Burqa-Clad Women Steal Purses From Guests At Hyderabad Wedding Function

A shocking theft incident was caught on CCTV at a wedding function in Hyderabad, where two women allegedly posed as guests and stole multiple purses and handbags from attendees.

The incident took place at Mannat Function Hall on Chandrayangutta X Road, where a wedding ceremony was underway. In the CCTV footage, the two women can be seen wearing burqas and moving casually among guests, carefully picking up purses and handbags one after another without raising suspicion.

The theft went unnoticed initially and came to light only after guests began searching for their belongings, including handbags and a mobile phone, which were found missing after the women had already left the venue.

Following complaints from the affected guests, the function hall management reviewed the CCTV footage and confirmed the involvement of two individuals in the theft. The visuals clearly show the women acting swiftly and alertly while stealing the bags.

The matter was then reported to the Bandlaguda Police, who have since begun an investigation. Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to track the stolen mobile phone using technical surveillance.

The incident has sparked concern among locals, with many urging wedding venues to strengthen security measures and encourage guests to remain vigilant during crowded events.

