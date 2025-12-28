'New Fear Unlocked': Viral Video Of Leech Removed From Girl’s Nose Shocks Social Media

A video showing doctors removing a live leech from the nose of a young girl has gone viral on social media, shocking users and triggering widespread discussion. The unverified video is being claimed as originating from a rural area of Rajasthan, though the exact location and date of the incident have not been independently confirmed.

Sharing the video, an X user wrote, "New Fear Unlocked And When I googled... there were so many such cases... A 12 y/o girl had nasal pain and bleeding for 2 months. Doctors found a leech living in her nostril... it came out when her nose touched water."

According to claims circulating online, the girl, said to be around 12 years old, had been suffering from severe pain in her right nostril and frequent nosebleeds for nearly two months. Her family reportedly stated that she had not suffered any injury, leaving them puzzled over the persistent bleeding. Initially dismissing it as a minor issue, they later took her to a hospital when the pain worsened.

In the video, doctors are seen examining the girl’s nostril and then pouring water into her nose before using forceps to extract a moving creature, identified as a leech. The leech, reportedly around three inches long, is shown being carefully pulled out as the girl bends her head forward.

The family has reportedly claimed that the girl regularly visited fields and forest areas to graze cattle, suggesting that the leech may have entered her nose through contact with contaminated water. Medical explanations shared alongside the video claim that leech eggs can enter the body through the nose and gradually grow, potentially causing bleeding and serious infection if not treated in time.

While the authenticity of the video and details of the case remain unverified, the visuals have alarmed viewers. Social media users have also been sharing older, similar videos of leeches being removed from children’s noses, adding to the confusion. The viral clip has nevertheless served as a reminder about the risks of exposure to unsafe water in rural areas.