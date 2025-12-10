IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Image: BCCI/X

India will step onto the field for the second T20 against South Africa on December 11 at 7:00 pm at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, carrying the momentum of a strong opening win. After clinching the first match of the series, India enter this contest with confidence, rhythm and a clear intent to seal the series early.

For India, the top order will look to replicate the fluency shown in the first game, where positive starts allowed the middle order to express themselves freely. The form of the all-rounders also adds depth, giving the team both stability and explosiveness. With bowlers finding early breakthroughs and maintaining pressure throughout the innings in the previous match, India will hope for similar discipline, especially during the powerplay and death overs.

South Africa, despite the setback in the series opener, remain a team that cannot be taken lightly. Their batting unit possesses match-winners capable of shifting momentum quickly, and they will be desperate to correct their missteps from the first match. A win in Mullanpur is essential for them to keep the series alive, and they are expected to come out with a more aggressive approach, particularly with the bat. Their bowlers, too, will look to adjust their lengths and execution after struggling to contain India’s scoring rate previously.

With the series tilted in India's favour and South Africa eager to restore balance, the second T20 promises intensity, high-quality cricket and a charged crowd atmosphere. As both teams aim to make decisive statements, Mullanpur is set to host a contest filled with drama, strategy and momentum swings, everything a fan expects from India vs South Africa under the lights.

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 2nd T20I will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on 11th December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will be at 6:30 PM IST.