 'She Has Been Nothing But The Best': Hardik Pandya Praises GF Mahieka Sharma For Her Support During Injury Rehab; Video
Star Indian player Hardik Pandya returned after a two-month quadriceps injury with a blazing 59 off 28 balls against South Africa, leading India to a 101-run win. He credited his comeback not only to rehab but also to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calling her "nothing but the best" and acknowledging her strong emotional support and positive influence on his life.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Image: Hardik Pandya/BCCI/Instagram/X

After missing international action for over two months because of a left-quadriceps injury sustained during the recent Asia Cup 2025, Hardik Pandya made a striking return in the first T20I against South Africa national cricket team on December 9, 2025, blasting a fiery 59 off just 28 balls as India clinched a commanding 101-run victory.

In the post-match media interaction, Pandya acknowledged that the credit for his successful comeback went not just to his physical rehab or training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, but also to his support system, singling out girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. According to him, she has been “nothing but the best” since she entered his life.

“A lot of credit for a successful comeback goes to my loved ones. A special mention to my partner, she has been nothing but the best to me since she entered my life. A lot of great things have happened since she arrived,” said Hardik.

His words highlight how important mental strength and emotional support are in an athlete’s journey, especially when recovering from injury and facing the pressure of a return to form.

'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private Moment' Of GF Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya sparked a serious conversation on privacy and dignity after he took to Instagram to condemn the conduct of paparazzi who photographed his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, in a manner he described as disrespectful and deeply intrusive. The Indian all-rounder, who is accustomed to public attention, made it clear that while scrutiny is part of his life, certain boundaries should never be crossed.

According to Pandya, Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when photographers chose to capture her from an angle that, in his words, “no woman deserves to be photographed from.” What should have been an ordinary, private moment was turned into what he criticized as “cheap sensationalism,” prompting him to publicly address the incident.

In his strongly worded message, Pandya emphasised that this was not about headlines, popularity, or the race to break news first, but about respecting basic human decency. He reminded the media that women deserve dignity at all times and that every individual, regardless of their public status, deserves personal boundaries.

Despite his frustration, Pandya maintained a respectful tone toward photographers, acknowledging their difficult daily grind and the demanding nature of their work. He noted that he has always cooperated with the media and will continue to do so, but urged paparazzi to exercise greater mindfulness and restraint. “Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken,” he wrote, urging for a more humane approach in the constant chase for content.

Pandya concluded his message with a plea to preserve humanity amid the chaos of media frenzy, highlighting the importance of empathy in an era where personal moments can be exploited within seconds. Through his statement, he not only defended Mahieka Sharma but also reignited the broader debate about privacy, respect, and responsible media behaviour in the lives of public figures.

