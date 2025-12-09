 'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video

'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video

As Team India gears up for the much-anticipated T20 series against South Africa, veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya hinted at an exciting development for Indian cricket. Speaking during a Team India photoshoot ahead of the series, which begins today, Pandya remarked, “I would like to add one more star here in a couple of months’ time.”

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

As Team India gears up for the much-anticipated T20 series against South Africa, veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya hinted at an exciting development for Indian cricket. Speaking during a Team India photoshoot ahead of the series, which begins today, Pandya remarked, “I would like to add one more star here in a couple of months’ time.”

The comment referred to adding another star to the Indian jersey, symbolizing a third ICC T20 World Cup triumph. India has previously clinched the T20 World Cup twice, and Pandya’s statement reflects both the team’s confidence and ambition to continue building its legacy in the shortest format of the game.

Read Also
'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session...
article-image
Read Also
IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Arrives In Bhubaneswar Ahead Of His Much-Awaited Comeback Post...
article-image

Pandya, known for his aggressive batting and leadership on the field, exuded positivity and focus during the photoshoot. His statement has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see India aim for another historic victory on the global stage.

With the IND vs SA T20 series starting today, the team will look to fine-tune its strategies and set the tone for a successful campaign, keeping an eye on the ultimate goal: adding that coveted third star to the Indian jersey.

FPJ Shorts
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here
MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here
Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes
Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes

'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private Moment' Of GF Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya sparked a serious conversation on privacy and dignity after he took to Instagram to condemn the conduct of paparazzi who photographed his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, in a manner he described as disrespectful and deeply intrusive. The Indian all-rounder, who is accustomed to public attention, made it clear that while scrutiny is part of his life, certain boundaries should never be crossed.

According to Pandya, Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when photographers chose to capture her from an angle that, in his words, “no woman deserves to be photographed from.” What should have been an ordinary, private moment was turned into what he criticized as “cheap sensationalism,” prompting him to publicly address the incident.

In his strongly worded message, Pandya emphasised that this was not about headlines, popularity, or the race to break news first, but about respecting basic human decency. He reminded the media that women deserve dignity at all times and that every individual, regardless of their public status, deserves personal boundaries.

Despite his frustration, Pandya maintained a respectful tone toward photographers, acknowledging their difficult daily grind and the demanding nature of their work. He noted that he has always cooperated with the media and will continue to do so, but urged paparazzi to exercise greater mindfulness and restraint. “Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken,” he wrote, urging for a more humane approach in the constant chase for content.

Pandya concluded his message with a plea to preserve humanity amid the chaos of media frenzy, highlighting the importance of empathy in an era where personal moments can be exploited within seconds. Through his statement, he not only defended Mahieka Sharma but also reignited the broader debate about privacy, respect, and responsible media behaviour in the lives of public figures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For...

'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For...

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma & Other Team India Stars Visit Shri Jagannath Temple Ahead Of IND Vs...

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma & Other Team India Stars Visit Shri Jagannath Temple Ahead Of IND Vs...

'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private...

'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private...

Ashes 2025: England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Series Due To Knee Injury; Matthew Fisher Named...

Ashes 2025: England Pacer Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Series Due To Knee Injury; Matthew Fisher Named...

'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session...

'Speed Bole Toh F1 Car': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Antics Light Up Team India's Training Session...