Lionel Messi In Mumbai: Tiger Shroff, John Abraham & Other Celebs Are Reportedly Set To Join Star-Studded 'GOAT India Tour' Event

Image: Tiger Shroff/Lionel Messi/John Abraham/Instagram

Mumbai’s entertainment world is brimming with excitement as Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 prepares to merge global football royalty with the shimmer of Bollywood glamour. What was initially expected to be a sports-centric appearance has now transformed into one of the biggest celebrity nights of the year, with Messi set to walk the ramp alongside some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Organisers confirmed that Messi, joined by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, will headline a 45-minute philanthropic fashion show on December 14. But what has electrified the city’s celebrity circuit is the calibre of Bollywood stars expected to share the same stage.

Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and John Abraham are among the prominent names slated to appear, setting the tone for a night where football greatness meets film-industry elegance. With celebrity models, high-profile cricketers, and influential founders also in attendance, the event promises the atmosphere of a blockbuster Bollywood premiere blended with the exclusivity of a global fashion gala.

For Mumbai, this is more than just an event, it’s a rare convergence of two universes that command India’s deepest passions: cinema and sport. Watching Messi glide down a fashion runway alongside beloved Bollywood figures promises a visual spectacle that goes beyond fandom. It represents the fusion of global icons and homegrown stars, all gathering for a cause that adds meaning to the glamour.

As December 14 approaches, the anticipation isn’t just about Messi’s presence, it’s about seeing Bollywood’s finest step into the global spotlight with him, turning the Mumbai night into a celebration of fame, philanthropy, and unforgettable star power.

'GOAT India Tour 2025': When & Where Did Lionel Messi Previously Play In Front Of Indian Fans?

Excitement is surging across India as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to land in Mumbai later this month for the grand “GOAT India Tour 2025.” The Argentine icon is scheduled to make a special appearance at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14. The tour also includes stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and New Delhi, giving fans nationwide the rare chance to witness the legend up close.

The last time Messi visited India was in 2011, when, as then‑Barcelona star and then part of the Argentina national team, he played in a friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. That match, which saw a packed stadium of passionate fans, remains etched in memory for many Indian football enthusiasts.

This December’s visit marks Messi’s return after a gap of 14 years. The 2025 tour isn’t limited to a single match, it’s being billed as a full‑fledged celebration of football, culture and fan engagement. Across cities, fans can expect concerts, meet‑and‑greet sessions, youth football clinics, workshops, and other events blending Indian and Argentine flavour.

For many in India, this is more than a sporting visit, it’s a long‑awaited moment to reconnect with a global icon whose 2011 appearance left an indelible mark. As Messi prepares to touch down on December 13–14, anticipation is building to relive old memories and create new ones.