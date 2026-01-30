 IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
Ahead of a crucial clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, BCCI are leaving no stone unturned for the India U19 side to be best prepared. CoE chief VVS Laxman joined up with the squad in Zimbabwe for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 ahead of the IND vs PAK Clash on Sunday. Later, BCCI arranged a virtual session with the great Sachin Tendulkar as well.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

India U19 stars had a virtual interaction with legend Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their crucial Super Sixes match against Pakistan. India Colts take on their arch-rivals on Sunday with a place in the semi-finals on the line. Only one out of India or Pakistan can make it to the knockouts and the Men in Blue will hope they can have the number over their neighbours.

"In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport," BCCI said in a post on 'X' along with pictures of the virtual meet.

The interaction was "not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success," it added.

The session was attended by the entire U19 World Cup squad, alongside the support staff. BCCI CoE head VVS Laxman, a long time teammate of Sachin Tendulkar was also in attendance. Laxman arrived in Zimbabwe ahead of the IND vs PAK clash and also held a training session with the squad.

article-image

Tendulkar holds the record for playing in the most ICC Cricket World Cups (1992–2011), during which he set the all-time record for total runs scored with 2,278 in 45 matches.

He is the only player to appear in six World Cup tournaments, finishing his career by winning the 2011 edition.

