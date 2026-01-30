'My Ears Are Bleeding...': Fans Troll Anirudh Ravichander As ICC Unveils T20 World Cup 2026 Anthem

The ICC released “Feel the Thrill”, the official song of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Anticipation around the track was large with the track composed and sung by acclaimed Indian music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander. However, fans were rather displeased with the anthem, slamming the South Indian composer for his effort.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In an ICC release, the world body stated that the song mirrors the tournament’s high-intensity campaign Feel the Thrill, blending energetic beats with lyrics that reflect the passion, drama and emotion of T20 cricket.

With a global sound and verses that bring the roar of cricket to the fore, ‘Feel the Thrill’ is crafted to resonate with fans from every corner of the cricketing world.

However, ICC and Anirudh's effort did not match up to fan expectations. One user wrote, "I don't understand how even big music producers miss the essence of a World Cup anthem. These songs are meant to celebrate unity, evoke uplifting energy, and capture the fighting spirit, sportsmanship, and nostalgia of the game."

Here is how netizens reacted to the T20 World Cup anthem

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)