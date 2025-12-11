'I Don't Think I Love...': Smriti Mandhana BREAKS Silence After Calling Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal; Video

Image: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

In what has been a turbulent few weeks for her personal life, Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s brightest women’s cricketing talents, has chosen to respond with honesty, poise, and renewed focus. Having ended her much-publicized relationship with music composer Palash Muchhal, she’s now spoken up about her priorities and what truly drives her.

At the recent Amazon Smbhav Summit, her first public appearance since the wedding call-off, Mandhana didn’t shy away from discussing her emotions and commitments. Her words cut through the noise.

“I don’t think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is the motivation that drives us. You keep all your problems aside, and that thought alone helps you focus on life,” said Mandhana.

In the end, after rumours, speculation, heartbreak and scrutiny, Smriti Mandhana’s message remains clear: for her, nothing comes before cricket. And by choosing to anchor herself in that truth, she sets an example not just for athletes, but for anyone navigating life’s unpredictable turns.

Palash Muchhal Deletes Viral Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana After Cancellation Of Wedding

The whirlwind romance and widely celebrated engagement between music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has taken a dramatic turn, as the two officially announced that their wedding has been called off. A day after the announcement, Palash deleted all his videos with Smriti from Instagram, including the viral proposal clip that had captured the imagination of fans across the country.

The deleted posts included two widely shared videos, one of Palash proposing to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and another of him celebrating her Women’s World Cup triumph. These posts, uploaded shortly after India’s World Cup win in Mumbai last month, had fuelled excitement around the couple’s planned wedding scheduled for November 23 in Smriti’s hometown, Sangli.

However, what was expected to be a grand celebration quickly unraveled. On the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s manager informed the media that the ceremony had been postponed indefinitely due to her father’s sudden illness. Within hours, Palash and his family returned to Mumbai, where he was later hospitalised owing to stress. As speculation mounted online, rumours surfaced claiming Palash had been caught cheating with a choreographer during the festivities, claims that were firmly denied by the choreographers present at the event.

Both Smriti and Palash released statements on Sunday, urging calm and requesting privacy. Smriti announced that the wedding had been officially called off, asking people to respect the difficult moment both families were navigating.

What once appeared to be a fairytale sporting-entertainment union has now ended with silence on social media and a request for privacy, leaving fans stunned by how quickly the dream collapsed.