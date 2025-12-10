'Harmandhana': Smriti Mandhana Makes 1st Public Appearance After Wedding Called Off; Hugs Harmanpreet Kaur - VIDEO | X

Mumbai, December 10: Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana was seen in public for the first time since announcing the end of her wedding plans with music composer Palash Muchhal. The left-handed Indian opener appeared calm and composed as she attended an event in New Delhi on Wednesday (December 10). She shared a heartfelt embrace with Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She also along greeted Harmanpreet’s manager Noopur Kashyap.

Social media is abuzz with videos of the warm meeting between the Indian cricketers, as Smriti Mandhana is going through a tough phase after her sudden wedding called off. The internet users are sharing the video on a wide scale with the caption "Harmandhana."

Event Details

Mandhana and Harmanpreet are in the national capital to participate in Amazon’s Smbhav Summit which is being held at Bharat Mandapam. The warm exchange between the cricketers went viral on social media as Mandhana returned to public eye after the personally significant announcement earlier this week.

Calls Off Marriage

On December 7, Mandhana had made it clear that she had decided to step away from the relationship to concentrate entirely on her professional commitments. She also stated that her priority remains performing for India and contributing to the team's success on the global stage. The decision was met with widespread support from fans and the cricketing fraternity.

Resumes Practice

Soon after the announcement, signs of a swift return to routine followed. Mandhana's brother Shravan shared an image of her resuming practice sessions, underlining her focus on cricket.

Adding to that, the star batter was included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to begin on December 21 in Visakhapatnam. This has reaffirmed her central role in the national side.