'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With Rohit Sharma; Video

Image: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed a heartfelt and humorous insight into his relationship with former India captain Rohit Sharma, saying that he actually feels uncomfortable when Rohit doesn’t scold him. Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event, the young opener explained that Rohit’s stern moments are never rooted in anger but in genuine care, guidance, and affection. According to Jaiswal, every time Rohit corrects or scolds him, it carries warmth and a desire to help him improve, making it an essential part of their bond.

Reflecting on his time with Rohit in the dressing room and on the field, Jaiswal said the senior opener’s nature is often misunderstood by outsiders. While Rohit may appear relaxed and easygoing, he is deeply invested in nurturing young talent. Jaiswal shared that during his maiden ODI century against South Africa in Vizag, Rohit constantly encouraged him to stay calm and take his time, even as Rohit himself took the responsibility of playing the aggressive shots. That reassurance, Jaiswal noted, played a major role in settling his nerves and letting him build a memorable innings.

“Every time Rohit bhai scolds us, it has a lot of love and indulgence mixed with it. In fact, if Rohit bhai isn’t scolding you, there is a sense of unease as to what happened, why isn’t he scolding. Has he felt bad about my action,” said Jaiswal.

The young left-hander described Rohit as “an amazing human being” whose guidance goes far beyond cricketing technique. For Jaiswal, the bond they share reflects the healthy culture inside the Indian dressing room, where seniors take responsibility for preparing the next generation. As Jaiswal continues to rise in Indian cricket, his words underline how mentorship, trust, and emotional connection are often as important as talent and performance.

With Jaiswal growing rapidly as a key figure in India’s setup, his warm equation with Rohit Sharma signals a promising future, one where experience and youth blend seamlessly, both on and off the field.

IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal Marks A Major Career Milestone With Stunning Maiden ODI Hundred In Visakhapatnam; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in ODI cricket with a landmark moment, scoring his maiden century during the third ODI between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Walking out with a calm assurance that belied his age, the young opener took charge of the innings from the start, timing the ball sweetly and showing a blend of maturity and fearless strokeplay that has already become his signature in international cricket.

Jaiswal paced his knock with remarkable control, first settling in against the new ball before gradually opening up his range of shots. His partnerships at the top allowed India to build a solid platform, and as the innings progressed, he grew more authoritative, driving through the covers, picking gaps with precision, and unleashing his trademark lofted strokes against the spinners. Every boundary he struck drew louder cheers from the Vizag crowd, who sensed they were witnessing a special innings unfold.

When he finally reached his hundred, raising his bat to the sky as his teammates applauded, it felt like a natural next step in his fast-rising career. The century not only underlined his potential but also reinforced India’s growing depth in white-ball cricket. For Jaiswal, this milestone was more than just personal, it was a statement that he belongs on the biggest stage, ready to deliver when it matters for his team.

His maiden ODI century at Visakhapatnam will be remembered as the day a young talent took another giant stride toward becoming one of India’s long-term pillars in international cricket, promising many more such innings in the years ahead.