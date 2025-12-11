 'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With Rohit Sharma; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With Rohit Sharma; Video

'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With Rohit Sharma; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed a heartfelt and humorous insight into his relationship with former India captain Rohit Sharma, saying that he actually feels uncomfortable when Rohit doesn’t scold him.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed a heartfelt and humorous insight into his relationship with former India captain Rohit Sharma, saying that he actually feels uncomfortable when Rohit doesn’t scold him. Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event, the young opener explained that Rohit’s stern moments are never rooted in anger but in genuine care, guidance, and affection. According to Jaiswal, every time Rohit corrects or scolds him, it carries warmth and a desire to help him improve, making it an essential part of their bond.

Reflecting on his time with Rohit in the dressing room and on the field, Jaiswal said the senior opener’s nature is often misunderstood by outsiders. While Rohit may appear relaxed and easygoing, he is deeply invested in nurturing young talent. Jaiswal shared that during his maiden ODI century against South Africa in Vizag, Rohit constantly encouraged him to stay calm and take his time, even as Rohit himself took the responsibility of playing the aggressive shots. That reassurance, Jaiswal noted, played a major role in settling his nerves and letting him build a memorable innings.

Read Also
VIDEO: Rohit Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav's Funny Banter Over DRS Call Steals Show During IND vs SA 3rd...
article-image
Read Also
Ro-Ko Supremacy! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Secure Dominant 1-2 Position In ICC Men's ODI Batting...
article-image

“Every time Rohit bhai scolds us, it has a lot of love and indulgence mixed with it. In fact, if Rohit bhai isn’t scolding you, there is a sense of unease as to what happened, why isn’t he scolding. Has he felt bad about my action,” said Jaiswal.

The young left-hander described Rohit as “an amazing human being” whose guidance goes far beyond cricketing technique. For Jaiswal, the bond they share reflects the healthy culture inside the Indian dressing room, where seniors take responsibility for preparing the next generation. As Jaiswal continues to rise in Indian cricket, his words underline how mentorship, trust, and emotional connection are often as important as talent and performance.

FPJ Shorts
Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO
Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO
Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Being Detained From Hotel Room In Thailand's Phuket
Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Being Detained From Hotel Room In Thailand's Phuket
Indian Missions Worldwide Celebrate Diwali’s Inclusion In UNESCO Heritage List with Global Community Events
Indian Missions Worldwide Celebrate Diwali’s Inclusion In UNESCO Heritage List with Global Community Events
Reliance MET City Announces The Inauguration Of Global Major BEUMER Group’s State-Of-The-Art Factory At Integrated Smart City In Haryana
Reliance MET City Announces The Inauguration Of Global Major BEUMER Group’s State-Of-The-Art Factory At Integrated Smart City In Haryana

With Jaiswal growing rapidly as a key figure in India’s setup, his warm equation with Rohit Sharma signals a promising future, one where experience and youth blend seamlessly, both on and off the field.

IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal Marks A Major Career Milestone With Stunning Maiden ODI Hundred In Visakhapatnam; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in ODI cricket with a landmark moment, scoring his maiden century during the third ODI between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Walking out with a calm assurance that belied his age, the young opener took charge of the innings from the start, timing the ball sweetly and showing a blend of maturity and fearless strokeplay that has already become his signature in international cricket.

Jaiswal paced his knock with remarkable control, first settling in against the new ball before gradually opening up his range of shots. His partnerships at the top allowed India to build a solid platform, and as the innings progressed, he grew more authoritative, driving through the covers, picking gaps with precision, and unleashing his trademark lofted strokes against the spinners. Every boundary he struck drew louder cheers from the Vizag crowd, who sensed they were witnessing a special innings unfold.

When he finally reached his hundred, raising his bat to the sky as his teammates applauded, it felt like a natural next step in his fast-rising career. The century not only underlined his potential but also reinforced India’s growing depth in white-ball cricket. For Jaiswal, this milestone was more than just personal, it was a statement that he belongs on the biggest stage, ready to deliver when it matters for his team.

His maiden ODI century at Visakhapatnam will be remembered as the day a young talent took another giant stride toward becoming one of India’s long-term pillars in international cricket, promising many more such innings in the years ahead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel...

Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel...

BCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22

BCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22

'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With...

'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With...

UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win...

UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win...

'GOAT India Tour': Kolkata Readies Grand Welcome For Lionel Messi With 70-Foot Statue Unveiling &...

'GOAT India Tour': Kolkata Readies Grand Welcome For Lionel Messi With 70-Foot Statue Unveiling &...