Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel Messi At ₹10 Lakh

Hyderabad is preparing for an unforgettable weekend as football legend Lionel Messi arrives in the city on Saturday for a series of special engagements, including a mega public event at Uppal Stadium and an ultra-exclusive meet-and-greet at the iconic Falaknuma Palace. The Argentine superstar is scheduled to land at 4 PM, marking the beginning of a landmark visit that has created massive excitement among fans across Telangana.

One of the most premium attractions of Messi’s Hyderabad tour is a rare photo opportunity with the World Cup-winning captain, priced at ₹9.95 lakh plus GST. Only 100 fan slots have been made available, with bookings open exclusively on the District app. The meet-and-greet will take place at Falaknuma Palace, offering selected fans a once-in-a-lifetime moment with the global icon.

Messi will then head to Uppal Stadium for a three-hour programme beginning at 7 PM. He will be accompanied by fellow Argentine star Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, adding further star power to the night. The stadium event will begin with a 20-minute football match between Singareni RR-9 and Aparna Messi All Stars, featuring 15 children, five trained youngsters and ten talented but underprivileged children who lack access to formal coaching. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to join the exhibition match for the final five minutes, highlighting the significance of the event.

Following the match, Messi, in his role as UNICEF ambassador, will conduct a special football clinic for children. The session will focus on learning, technique, and enjoying the sport, giving young participants a priceless opportunity to be mentored by one of the greatest footballers of all time. A penalty shootout in Messi’s presence will also be held, with the legend presenting awards to the winners.

The evening will conclude with a grand closing parade, during which Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will formally felicitate Messi. Organisers confirmed that all ticket categories for the stadium programme are available on the District app. Parvathi Reddy, advisor to The GOAT Tour (Hyderabad) organising committee, clarified that no cricketers have been invited for the event and added that a musical concert will be part of the three-hour show.

Messi is expected to spend around an hour at the stadium before staying overnight in Hyderabad. The football icon will depart for Mumbai on Sunday morning, but not before giving Hyderabad a night that promises to be historic for sports lovers in the city.

'GOAT India Tour 2025': When & Where Did Lionel Messi Previously Play In Front Of Indian Fans?

Excitement is surging across India as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to land in Mumbai later this month for the grand “GOAT India Tour 2025.” The Argentine icon is scheduled to make a special appearance at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14. The tour also includes stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and New Delhi, giving fans nationwide the rare chance to witness the legend up close.

The last time Messi visited India was in 2011, when, as then‑Barcelona star and then part of the Argentina national team, he played in a friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. That match, which saw a packed stadium of passionate fans, remains etched in memory for many Indian football enthusiasts.

This December’s visit marks Messi’s return after a gap of 14 years. The 2025 tour isn’t limited to a single match, it’s being billed as a full‑fledged celebration of football, culture and fan engagement. Across cities, fans can expect concerts, meet‑and‑greet sessions, youth football clinics, workshops, and other events blending Indian and Argentine flavour.

For many in India, this is more than a sporting visit, it’s a long‑awaited moment to reconnect with a global icon whose 2011 appearance left an indelible mark. As Messi prepares to touch down on December 13–14, anticipation is building to relive old memories and create new ones.