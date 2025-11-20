Rajasthan: Leopard Enters State Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat's Bungalow In Jaipur; Search Operation Underway | ANI

Jaipur: A major security alert was triggered in Jaipur’s VVIP Civil Lines area on Thursday after a leopard reportedly entered the official bungalow of Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in one of the most high-security zones of the state capital, where several top dignitaries reside, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, whose bungalow No. 11 is located directly opposite Rawat’s residence. The Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, and multiple ministerial and senior bureaucratic quarters are also situated in the vicinity.

According to officials, the Forest Department confirmed the presence of the leopard after discovering fresh pugmarks inside the minister’s bungalow premises.

A rescue team reached the spot immediately and began a large-scale search operation. Teams are currently scanning the minister’s residence and neighbouring bungalows to trace the big cat’s hideout.

Upon receiving information about the animal’s movement within Civil Lines, the department deployed trained rescue personnel and cordoned off the area.

Officials said that efforts are underway to locate, tranquillise, and capture the leopard safely without causing harm to residents or the animal. Preliminary assessments suggest that the leopard may be hiding in a secluded or shaded part of the bungalow complex.

Authorities have also alerted local police, given the sensitivity of the area. Security has been tightened, and movement around the affected zone has been restricted.

This is not the first time a leopard has wandered into the urban limits of Jaipur. On August 21, a similar sighting occurred near Gopalpura Turn.

In recent months, leopard movements have been reported from Durgapura, Jaisinghpura, Jagatpura, Kho-Nagorian, and Vidyadhar Nagar in Jaipur.

Wildlife experts believe that shrinking habitat and scarcity of prey in forested regions have pushed leopards closer to human settlements. However, an incursion into a high-security area like Civil Lines poses a new challenge for both the Forest Department and law enforcement agencies, as they work to ensure safety while preventing any confrontation with the animal.

