 VIDEO: RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway Station In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway Station In Hyderabad

VIDEO: RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway Station In Hyderabad

A Railway Police Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell onto the platform from a moving train at Kacheguda railway station. Without wasting a second, he pulled the passenger to safety as he got trapped between the platform and the train. The incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway Station In Hyderabad | X/@greatandhranews

Hyderabad: In a heroic act, a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell onto the platform from a moving train at Kacheguda railway station. The passenger reportedly lost balance when the train started moving. Alert RPF constable Pankaj Kumar Sharma, who was present on the platform, displayed quick reflexes and rushed toward the passenger.

Without wasting a second, he pulled the passenger to safety as he got trapped between the platform and the train. The incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

Sharma's colleagues and other people present on the platform also rushed to help the passenger. The details of the passenger are not known. After the incident, he was given first aid.

FPJ Shorts
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries
Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend
Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector
Read Also
Mumbai News: Central Railway RPF Constable Ram Narayan Singh Hailed As 'Jeevan Rakshak' For Saving...
article-image

Despite repeated appeals by railway authorities not to board or deboard moving trains, such incidents are frequently taking place in recent times.

Woman RPF Constable Saved Life Of A Passenger:

In October this year, a similar incident took place at Kacheguda station. RPF woman constable Sushmita saved a passenger's life when he fell while boarding a moving train.

The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Sadula Manideep from Warangal, had a fatal fall from the moving Kacheguda–Mysuru Express, reported Telangana Today. Manideep escaped unhurt due to Sushmita's alertness. She earned praise from her seniors for the heroic act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Asha Hai Ki Nayi Sarkar...': Tejashwi Yadav's Message To Nitish Kumar In His 1st Remarks After...

'Asha Hai Ki Nayi Sarkar...': Tejashwi Yadav's Message To Nitish Kumar In His 1st Remarks After...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 20, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-598 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 20, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-598 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

VIDEO: RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway...

VIDEO: RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway...

Delhi Police Busts International Fake Call Centre, 8 Held While Alleged Kingpin Absconds

Delhi Police Busts International Fake Call Centre, 8 Held While Alleged Kingpin Absconds

UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Fevikwik In Meerut; Probe Launched

UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Fevikwik In Meerut; Probe Launched