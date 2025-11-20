VIDEO: RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway Station In Hyderabad

RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger After He Falls From Moving Train At Kacheguda Railway Station In Hyderabad | X/@greatandhranews

Hyderabad: In a heroic act, a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell onto the platform from a moving train at Kacheguda railway station. The passenger reportedly lost balance when the train started moving. Alert RPF constable Pankaj Kumar Sharma, who was present on the platform, displayed quick reflexes and rushed toward the passenger.

Without wasting a second, he pulled the passenger to safety as he got trapped between the platform and the train. The incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

Sharma's colleagues and other people present on the platform also rushed to help the passenger. The details of the passenger are not known. After the incident, he was given first aid.

Despite repeated appeals by railway authorities not to board or deboard moving trains, such incidents are frequently taking place in recent times.

Woman RPF Constable Saved Life Of A Passenger:

In October this year, a similar incident took place at Kacheguda station. RPF woman constable Sushmita saved a passenger's life when he fell while boarding a moving train.

The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Sadula Manideep from Warangal, had a fatal fall from the moving Kacheguda–Mysuru Express, reported Telangana Today. Manideep escaped unhurt due to Sushmita's alertness. She earned praise from her seniors for the heroic act.