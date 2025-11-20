'Asha Hai Ki Nayi Sarkar...': Tejashwi Yadav's Message To Nitish Kumar In His 1st Remarks After Bihar Poll Debacle

Tejashwi Yadav | ANI/File Image

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, in his first remarks after the Bihar poll debacle, congratulated Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time. He extended best wishes to the newly appointed Bihar cabinet.

Taking to X, Yadav wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers."

The RJD leader further stated, "Asha hai ki nayi sarkar zimmedaripurn logon ki ashaon pe khara utar apne vaadon evam ghoshnayon ko poora karegi aur Biharwasiyon ke jeevan mein saakaratmak aur gunatmak parivartan laayegi (I hope that the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of responsible people, fulfill its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes in the lives of the people of Bihar.)"

आदरणीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। मंत्रिपरिषद् के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ लेने वाले बिहार सरकार के सभी मंत्रियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



Earlier in the day, Kumar took oath as the Bihar CM for the 10th time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the notable dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

Kumar, along with a 26-member cabinet, was administered the oath of office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Kumar resigned as Chief Minister on Wednesday and staked claim to form the new government before the Governor.

Prominent among those who took the oath on the occasion were Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party. Choudhary and Sinha will be the Deputy CMs of the state.

In the recently concluded state polls, the NDA secured a landslide victory by winning 202 seats out of 243. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed by Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) with 85 seats.