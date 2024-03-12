 Mumbai: In A First, GT Hospital Offers Voice Change Surgery To Transgender Persons
Swapnil MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
GT Hospital |

In yet another novel initiative, the GT Hospital has become the first state-run facility in the city to offer voice change surgery to transgender persons who have undergone gender reassignment procedure. Notably, the Hospital's move comes after the provision of a separate ward for the third gender. The voice change surgery consultation will be done every Tuesday and Thursday at the hospital's ENT department.

Dr Nupur Kapoor Nerurkar, ENT surgeon at the Bombay Hospital and one of the 13 doctors who formed the International Association of Trans Voice Surgeon, has been appointed to head the surgeries.

For a trans person wanting to become a man, the voice becomes masculine within six months of getting testosterone injections. However, when a man wants to become a woman, the voice poses a major hindrance. In such cases, voice change surgery is the only permanent solution, explained Dr Kapoor.

