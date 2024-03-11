Indore: 10 Nursing Students Of Hoshangabad Fall Ill After Taking Breakfast, Admitted To MY Hospital | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 10 nursing students of St Joseph College of Nursing, Hoshangabad fell ill after taking breakfast at a hotel in Banganga area on Monday.

The girl students were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital with the complaint of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea and undergoing treatment.

According to Keerti Dehariya, nursing teacher, a batch of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) second year has come to Government Mental Hospital, associated to MGM Medical College, for psychiatry posting.

“All of us are staying in a private accommodation near Banganga. These 10 girls had taken breakfast at some Shrinath Hotel near Chandragupta Square on Monday morning after which they all had vomiting, and nausea. We immediately rushed them to MY Hospital for treatment,” Dehariya said.

She added that the girls had taken rice and something in breakfast.

“We suspect that the hotel owner had served stale rice after frying them again,” the teacher said. Meanwhile, duty doctors said that conditions of the patients are stable and they are undergoing treatment.

Food safety officers swung into action

Learning about the incident, food safety officers inquired about the hotel and edibles taken by patients. Senior food safety officer Manish Swami said that they are sending a team of officers to take samples from the said hotel.

These students admitted to MY Hospital

Diksha Ekka, Sukrita Toppo, Sakshi Ingle, Madhuri Bage, Marlin Das, Vandana Patel, Priya, Swati Yadav, Haseena Lakra, Shilpa Tirkey