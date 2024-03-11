Madhya Pradesh PSC Mains-2023 Starts Today; 9 Centres Setup In Indore City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to commence state service main exam-2023 on Monday for filling as many as 229 posts lying vacant in different government departments. Around 6,500 candidates will take the exams to be conducted in 10 districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Barwani, Sagar, Ujjain, Ratlam and Gwalior, in the state.

As many as 22 educational institutions have been made centres for the exams which will continue till March 16. Out of total centres, 9 have been setup in Indore wherein around 3000 candidates will take the exams. The Commission has issued guidelines for the exams asking the candidates to report to the centre at least 45 minutes before the start of the exam.

All types of gadgets, including mobile phones and smart watches, have been prohibited in the exam. Items like scarf, shoes, shocks, belts, earrings, jewellery are also prohibited. Candidates can bring along only transparent water bottles. To check malpractice in the exams, a flying squad has been formed in each district.

229 posts to be filled

Through PSC-2023, appointments will be made for 229 vacant posts in at least eight departments. A total of 27 deputy collectors, 22 deputy superintendents of police, 17 chief executive officers of district panchayat, 16 development block officers, 122 cooperative inspectors, 17 chief municipality officers, three naib tehsildars and excise sub inspectors posts will be filled through the exams. The preliminary examination was held on 17 December 2023. Within a month the Commission had declared the results on January 18.