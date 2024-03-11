Indore: 39K Students Eying DAVV To Take CUET Beginning Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 39k students eyeing admission to postgraduate programmes offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) would take common university entrance test (CUET) beginning on Monday. CUET for admission to PG courses offered by 200 universities across the country, including DAVV, is going to begin on Monday and continue daily till March 28.

This exam will be held in three shifts. The DAVV is also participating in CUET for admission on around 2k seats in 43 programmes offered by its teaching departments. Hundreds of students, however of Madhya Pradesh will not be able to give the exam as they have been allotted centres in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh even when they have mentioned their preference of cities in MP.

The DAVV administration said that the number of students allotted centres outside the state is very less. Meanwhile, the university is not going to hold UG final year exams of UG courses during the duration of CUET. The exams had begun but no papers have been fixed between March 11 and March 28, the university said.

Surgeons’ Assoc Elects New Executive Body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Rakesh Shivhare has been elected as president of the Association of Surgeons of India, Indore chapter for the year 2024-25. Along with him, Dr Akshay Sharma was elected as secretary, Dr Ram Mohan Shukla as joint-secretary and Dr Sanjay Mahajan becoming the treasurer. Dr Anil Dongre, Dr Manoj Kela, Dr Advait Prakash, Dr Amit Katlana, Dr Ankit Chorma, Dr Abhay Bhramane, Dr Pranav Mandovara, Dr Mohit Gangwal, Dr Rajiv Jain and Dr Vishal Bansal were elected members of the new executive body.