 Indore: Police Come Hard On 288 Anti-Socials, 91 For Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Police Come Hard On 288 Anti-Socials, 91 For Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol

Indore: Police Come Hard On 288 Anti-Socials, 91 For Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol

Police launch special drive against criminals in city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Police Come Hard On 288 Anti-Socials, 91 For Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police launched a special drive against anti-social elements and people driving or riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol late on Saturday. Action has been taken against 288 anti-socials during the drive. Concerned over rising crime in city, commissioner of police (CP) Rakesh Gupta instructed his sub-ordinates to increase the checking drive in city especially during weekends.

On the instructions, various police teams began the drive at busiest squares and roads and took action against 288 people for involvement in criminal activities in their areas. During the drive, police checked over 700 people indulging in criminal activities in the past.

Read Also
Indore: Over 5,174 Liters Edible Oil Worth ₹8 lakh Seized
article-image

Around 91 people were booked under relevant section for driving and riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol and putting lives of people and self at risk. Many warrants have been executed by the police during the drive as well. Nine cases have been registered against some people for selling illicit liquor.  

A criminal was found roaming in the city even after he was externed from here. Police took action against him. Some on the run accused in various crimes were also arrested by the police during the drive which lasted till Sunday morning. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Adalat: Portal Glitch Amounts To Difficulty In Tax Deposits

Lok Adalat: Portal Glitch Amounts To Difficulty In Tax Deposits

Indore: Woman Killed, 3 Kids Among 6 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car

Indore: Woman Killed, 3 Kids Among 6 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car

Madhya Pradesh PSC Mains-2023 Starts Today; 9 Centres Setup In Indore City

Madhya Pradesh PSC Mains-2023 Starts Today; 9 Centres Setup In Indore City

Indore: Around ₹300 Crore Budget To Be Approved In DAVV Apex Body Today

Indore: Around ₹300 Crore Budget To Be Approved In DAVV Apex Body Today

Indore: 39K Students Eying DAVV To Take CUET Beginning Today

Indore: 39K Students Eying DAVV To Take CUET Beginning Today