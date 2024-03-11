Indore: Over 5,174 Liters Edible Oil Worth ₹8 lakh Seized | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its action against food adulteration, a team of food safety officers raided a repackaging unit of edible oil in Palda area and seized over 5,174 litres oil of worth Rs 8 lakh, on Saturday. The team has also served a notice to the unit owner for packaging the oil in unhygienic conditions while staff was not following the norms of food safety.

“We raided Atharva Enterprises in Palda where repackaging of groundnut and soybean oil was being done in the brand name of Soya Star Refined Soybean Oil, and Pankhida Brand Groundnut Oil. During the inspection, unhygienic conditions were found in the unit and the oil was stored in unhygienic conditions,” FSOs said.

Samples were collected from the unit under the suspicion of adulteration and stored oil was seized. Apart from this, two samples of Angoor brand soybean oil and loose soybean oil have been taken for quality testing from another firm Sanwaria Industries in Palda. All the samples are being sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal and further action would be taken after receiving the report.

Drive on the orders of High Court

The food safety officers have launched a drive against adulterated food products, especially oil, milk products, and spices on the direction of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Food safety officers have collected samples from different shops in the city and collected samples of mawa, sweets, paneer, namkeen, and ghee.

“We’re checking dairies and spices manufacturing units across the city to check the quality of food products. We’re taking samples of products, and also exhorting them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” a food safety official said.