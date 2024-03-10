Indore: Average 17% Hike In Guideline At 2k Locations Proposed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new collector guideline of properties of the district for the FY 2024-25 would be approved well before the clamping of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections. The District Valuation Committee has sent the proposal of the new guideline to the Central Valuation Committee, whose meeting is scheduled on Monday in Bhopal.

The district Valuation Committee has proposed an average 17pc hike in guideline at around 2k locations of the district. Talking to Free Press, Deepak Kumar Sharma, Senior District Registrar informed that the District Valuation Committee has sent the proposed guideline of FY 2024-25 to the Central Valuation Committee.

Moreover, the necessary updation about the new guideline has been made in the Sampda software also. The meeting of the Central Valuation Committee is scheduled in Bhopal on March 11. There is possibility that the Committee will give its approval to the proposed guideline. If this happens on Monday, it means that the it will get approval before clamping of the MCC for LS polls and there would be no hurdle in implementing the new guideline from April 1.

Senior District Registrar Sharma said that the district valuation committee has proposed an average 17pc hike in the guideline of around 2k locations of the district. Applications for inclusion of more than two dozen new colonies have also been received, which has been incorporated in the proposed guideline. It may be noted that in the last fiscal year, the District Registration Office had collected a revenue of Rs 2084 crore whereas in the current fiscal, so far it has collected revenue of over Rs 2,100 crore, when 22 days of the month are still left. Very often during this period highest number of registries is being executed.

INCREASE IN EXPECTATION

‘All Sub-Registrar offices of the district will remain open throughout all remaining days of the month except Dhulendi holiday on March 25. In the expectation of the rush of registry aspirants, slots to all sub-registrars have been increased from 44 per day to 72. I am appealing to the registry aspirants to get the execution of registries as early as possible without waiting for the last days of the month to avoid unexpected rush in the offices and on the software’, Sharma said.