Madhya Pradesh: Row Over Tribal Girl's Gang Rape Takes A Political Turn In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pardesh): Two days after a case of gang-rape of a tribal girl came to light in Alirajpur district, where two teenagers had committed the crime against a minor girl who had come to attend a wedding ceremony here, the case took a new twist as Congress alleging a third accused involved in the crime as a close relative of cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chauhan.

With the addition of a third accused in the case, politics in the tribal-dominated district of western Madhya Pradesh intensified as the opposition party left no stone unturned to politicise the issue ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Congress media in-charge Mukesh Nayak fiercely targeted the BJP. He accused that the nephew of BJP candidate Sunita Nagar has raped an 11-year-old girl in Jobat village of Alirajpur district when the victim had gone to attend a marriage ceremony.

The girl who had gone to defecate in the openáwas gang-raped. "Madhya Pradesh is becoming number one in crime," Nayak said, adding, "Modi ji is saying that we have built crores of toilets, but a girl who had gone to defecate in the openwas raped at the assembly constituency of state cabinet minister." Nayak claimed that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the number one state in crime. Law and order have become a privilege for those in power and those associated with power.

This incident isáexactlyálike the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi, he said. Kamal Nath targetsáBJP Former CM Kamal Nath has also targeted the BJP regarding the incidentáthat took placeáin Jobat. Kamal Nath wrote on 'X', "A heart-wrenching case of gang-rape of an 12-year-old tribal girl has come to light in the Jobat police station area of Alirajpur, a tribal-dominated district of Madhya Pradesh. The BJP government has once again proved unsuccessful in providing security to women and daughters. This incident in Madhya Pradesh, which has become the most unsafe state of the country for tribals, has embarrassed and shamed the entire state."