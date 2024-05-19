MCA Corporate Trophy 2023-2024: Thane Municipal SC Win MCA ‘E’ Division Title By Defeating Bennett Communication In Final

The victorious Thane Municipal Corporation SC players are seen in a happy mood after they won the ‘E’ Division title in the MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament 2023-2024. |

Mumbai, May 18: The Thane Municipal Corporation clinched the top honours winning the ‘E’' Division title by defeating Bennett Communication by 50 runs in the final of the MCA Corporate Trophy Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

Sent in to bat, Thane Municipal Corporation SC managed to post a total of 134 runs for the loss of seven wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Left-handed opening bat Jaideep Pardeshi was the leading scorer with 41 runs, while Saurabh Ambre contributed 32 runs and opener Vicky Patel scored 21 runs to boost the innings. Left-arm spinner Siddharth Ghule 2 for 23 and medium pacer Siddharth Narsumaiya 2 for 28 got the wickets.

Later, the Thane Municipal bowling attack spearheaded by Medium Pacers Harshal Soni and Nandan Kamath bowled well to put Bennett Communication SC batsmen under pressure and finally dismissed them cheaply for just 84 runs in 17.3 overs.

Siddharth Ghule was the only batter to score 20 runs. Soni was the main strike bowler as he picked 4 for 16 and Kamath claimed 2 for 12 to ensure Thane Municipal Corporation won by 50 runs.

Brief scores – ‘E’ Division (final): Thane Municipal Corporation SC 134 for 7, 20 overs (Jaideep Pardeshi 41, Saurabh Ambre 32, Vicky Patel 21; Siddharth Ghule 2/23, Siddharth Narsumaiya 2/28) beat Bennett Communication SC 84 all out, 17.3 overs (Siddharth Ghule 20; Harshal Soni 4/16, Nandan Kamath 2/12). Result: Thane Municipal Corporation won by 50 runs.