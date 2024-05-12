MCA Corporate Trophy: Mumbai Municipal SC Clinch MCA 'F' Division Title

Mumbai Municipal Sports Club clinched the top honours defeating BEST Sports Club by 24 runs in the ‘F’ Division final of the MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the MCA ground, BKC on Saturday night.

Batting first, Mumbai Municipal managed to post a total of 139 runs for the loss of eight wickets from their 20 overs. Abhijit Gawade and Dhiraj Solanki both scored 25 runs each while Hrishikesh Patkar and Ravi Shinde chipped in with 22 runs each to lift the innings. BEST’s medium pacer Mahesh Naik two for 22 and off-spinner D.S. Garje two for 28 claimed the wickets.

In reply, BEST Sports Club top-order batters failed miserably losing quick wickets cheaply and were finally restricted to just 115 runs for the loss of eight wickets from 20 overs. Middle-order bat Nilesh Kharmale took the fight to the opposition and managed to score 42 runs but it was not good to help his team chase down the winning target. Devraj Gaikwad scored 19 runs while Mumbai Municipal medium pacer Yogeshwar Kadoo two for 6 and left-arm pacer Dhiraj Solanki two for 37 put the brakes on the BEST batsmen and ensured their team snatched a deserving win.

Brief scores – ‘F’ Division (Final): Mumbai Municipal Sports Club 139 for 8, 20 overs (Abhijit Gawade 25, Dhiraj Solanki 25, Hrishikesh Patkar 22, Ravi Shinde 22; Mahesh Naik 2/22, D.S. Garje 2/28) beat BEST Sports Club 115 for 8, 20 overs (Nilesh Kharmale 42, Devraj Gaikwad 19; Yogeshwar Kadoo 2/6, Dhiraj Solanki 2/37). Result: Mumbai Municipal SC won by 24 runs.