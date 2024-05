MCA Ajit Naik U-14 Cricket Tournament 2024: Impressive Vedang Leads NMSA to Big 98-Run Win

All-round Vedang Mishra played a stellar all-round role in leading Navi Mumbai SA Centre to a 98-run win against Vasu Paranjpe Centre. | Credits: FPJ

Vedang Mishra’s impressive all-round performances (46 & 94 runs and 3 for 32 & 4 for 28) were the highlights of Navi Mumbai SA Centre’s thumping 98-run victory against Vasu Paranjpe Centre on the second day of their second round match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Navi Mumbai SA ground on Friday.

The all-rounder Vedang had scored 46 runs as Navi Mumbai’s first innings closed at 145 all out, in 47 overs. Navi Mumbai then restricted Paranjpe Centre to 106 all out in 40.5 overs and took a 39-run first innings lead. Vedang 3 for 32, Vedant Kadu 3 for 19 and Kaustubh Aldar 3 for 9 picked the wickets.

Later, Vedang smashed 94 runs as Navi Mumbai declared their second innings at 149 for 3 wickets in 25.5 overs. The energetic Vedang once played a stellar role by claiming 4 wickets for 28 runs and with support from Vedant 3 for 26 dismissed Paranjpe Centre for just 90 runs in their second innings and helped Navi Mumbai secure the win.

In another match, Matunga Gymkhana produced some superb all-round performances and defeated Shivaji park Gymkhana Centre by six wickets.

Brief scores – Second round: Navi Mumbai SA Centre 145 all out, 47 overs & 149 for 3 decl, 25.5 overs (Vedang Mishra 94) beat Vasu Paranjpe CC Centre 106 all out, 40.5 overs (Kartik Kharatmal 29, Chirayu Shikhare 31*; Vedang Mishra 3/32, Vedant Kadu 3/19, Kaustubh Aldar 3/9) & 90 all out, 30.5 overs (Vedang Mishra 4/28, Vedant Kadu 3/26). Result: Navi Mumbai Centre won by 98 runs.

Shivaji park Gymkhana Centre 141 all out, 36.5 overs & 154 all out (Rajveersinh 34; Niraj Giri 6/39, Darsh Doshi 3/7) lost to Matunga Gymkhana Centre 196 for 9 decl, 45.2 overs (Trinay Salian 41, Ahan Jain 41, Niraj Giri 37; Rajveersinh Surve 5/71) and 101 for 4 (Darsh Doshi 48). Result: Matunga Gymkhana Centre won by six wickets.

Nallasopara Centre 251 for 5 decl, 47 overs beat Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre 128 all out, 50.5 overs (Abhinav Thakur 52*; Praveer Singh 5/40) & 76 all out, 37.1 overs (Praveer Singh 5/28). Result: Nallasopara Centre won by 47 runs.

Bhiwandi Center: 294 all out, 58.1 overs & 182 all out, 30 overs (Darshan Rathod 31, Shane Raza 30; Hardik Kumar 3/36) Vs Kalyan Center 217 all out, 43.3 overs (Hardik Kumar 51, Sanmit Kotmire 39, Shrujan Borse 30; Vijay Pal 5/38, Darshan Rathod 3/57) & 41 for 1, 6 overs. Result: Bhiwandi Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Savlaram Krida Sankul Centre 236 all out, 77.2 overs & 91 for 5 decl, 40 overs (Amar Kadam 25*) Vs Hendrepada Ground Centre, Badlapur 184 all out, 48.3 overs (Adarsh Kanojiya 40, Jayant Salunkhe 37, Ishaan Pathak 34; Siddharth Bhosale 5/72, Amar Kadam 3/37). Result: Savlaram Sankul won on 1st innings lead.

Dilip Vengsarkar CA Centre 360 for 4 decl, 60 overs Vs United Cricketers 154 all out, 71.3 overs (Rishab Pal 42; Aditya Pandey 4/37, Yuvraj Bingarde 4/32) & follow-on 47 for 2, 19 overs. Result: Dilip Vengsarkar Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Prabhodhan Centre, Goregaon 277 for 8 decl, 75.1 overs (Chinmay Dukhande 79, Manveer Jain 54, Laxman Prasad Vishwakarma 46; Utkarsh Singh 3/38) Vs Club Aquaria Centre 129 all out, 66 overs (Chinmay Dukhande 5/10, Advay Chaudhari 3/25) & 59 for no loss, 17 overs )Shahid Khan 35). Result: Prabhodhan Centre won on 1st innings lead.

SKP Athletics Centre 167 all out, 93.3 overs (Ganesh Tendulkar 69, Aryanson Padwal 33; Aarush Kolhe 3/9, Vansh Taparia 3/36, Aarav Yadav 2/42) Vs Sassanian Centre 242 for 2 decl, 33 overs (Dhariya Patil 106* (92-balls, 16x4), Satyanarayan Ghuge 76, Aarush Kolhe 35*). Result: Sassanian Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA Centre 153 all out, 62.3 overs & 95 for 4, 30 overs Vs Chimmaji Appa Centre 123 all out, 40.3 overs (Preet Nijai 30; Manas More 6/15) & 80 for 5, 15 overs (Yash Singh 48). Result: Palghar won on 1st innings lead.

New Tilak Nagar Centre 261 all out, 71.2 overs & 46 for 1, 11 overs (Yashraj Kalaskar 31*) Vs Thane Centre 209 all out, 66.3 overs (Nirav Borkar 51, Drusheel Hire 32). Result: New Tilak Nagar won on 1st innings lead.

DPC Matunga Centre187 all out, 64.5 overs Vs District Sports Club Centre, Dharavi 299 for 8 decl, 67.3 overs (Ujjwal Singh 75, Vignesh Shinde 63, Ishaan Yadav 33; Devesh Dure 4/84). Result: District SC Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Centre 358 for 3, 96 overs (Shreyash Khilare 190 (241-balls, 36x4,1x6), Agastya Kashikar retired hurt 68, Jiyan Kale 50*) Vs Payyade SC 220 for 7, 57 overs (Harshit Bobade 85, Shauryakant Upadhyay 37, Aarav Bhat 37; Shreyash Khilare 4/66). Result: Match drawn.