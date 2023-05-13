Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament: Yash Mhatre century knock lifts Challenger SC

Yash Mhatre: Yash Mhatre’s century knock 120 runs (147-balls, 19x4,1x6) helped Challenger Sports Club, Bhiwandi Centre reach a total of 188 for 9 in 53.5 overs in the first innings. |

Mumbai, May 11: Yash Mhatre composed century knock 120 runs (147-balls, 19x4,1x6) helped Challenger Sports Club, Bhiwandi Centre post a total of 188 for 9 in 53.5 overs in the first innings of their match against Salvaram Krida Sankul (SKS), Dombivali Centre on the first day of their 2-day of their third round match of the 26th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2023, organised by WSC under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Challenge ground, Bhiwandi on Thursday.

Mhatre’s teammate Harshit Radia contributed 30 runs to the Challenger SC total. SKS bowler Arnav Chavan took 3 wickets for 10 runs. In reply, SKS were placed at 42 for the loss of one wicket in 9 over at the end of the day’s play.

In another interesting match, half century knocks from Afzal Shaikh 55 runs and Harsh Nadkar 52 runs helped Kalyan Centre reach a total of 193 all out in 37 overs in the first innings against Ambernath Centre at the Union Cricket ground, Kalyan. Ambernath Centre’s main wicket-takers was Pritam Rathod 4 for 28 and Arnav Nikalje 3 for 28.

Later, Ambernath Centre in the first innings managed to score 117 for 5 wickets in 36 overs at draw of stumps. Aakash Mangade 48 and Soham Kangane batting 37 runs were among the runs.

Brief scores: Young Zoroastrian – 1st innings: 139 all out, 48.1 overs (Dev Nafade 32; Aryan Patil 4/21, Aarav Gupta 3/25) Vs Matunga Centre – 1st innings: 80 for 4, 24 overs.

Thane Centre - 1st innings: 156 all out, 42.4 overs (Samridh Bhat 60; Vedant Gore 5/54, Sudhan Sundar Raj 3/36) Vs Nerul Centre - 1st innings: 124 for 4, 28.3 overs (Soham Mohite 62).

PDTSA Centre - 1st innings: 47 all out, 25.3 overs (Veer Shinde (SLA) 4/17, Atharva Kini (SLA) 4/3) Vs Municipal Ground Centre, Nallasopara – 1st innings: 82 for 2, 24 overs (Neil Bhatt (LH) batting 35, Raunak Singh batting 29).

Goregaon Prabodhan Centre – 1st innings: 234 all out, 67 overs (Yug Asopa 71/105 (4×10), Ram Shandilya 36/63 (4×5); Arnav Adhyapak 5/54, Yash Salaskar 4/65) Vs Payyade Centre, Kandivali.

Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre - 1st innings: 187 all out, 75 overs (Vidhiraj Shukla 44, Jaystu Tamore 30; Nathaniel Fereira 5/38) Vs Vasai Centre.

Karnataka Cross Maidan Center – 1st innings: 131 all out, 46.2 overs (Anuj Giri 40; Tanay Khandeshi 4/33) Vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana Centre – 1st innings: 44 for 3, 15 overs.

BARC Centre, Chembur 55 all out, 28.1 overs (Samarth Kadam 27; Karthik Kumar 7/17) Vs Rustomjee Ground Centre – 1st innings: 151 all out, 51.1 overs (Karthik Kumar 45, Varad Padwal 30; Om Banger 4/51, Siddhant Kashikedar 4/41).

Vengsarkar Academy – 1st innings: 228 all out, 66 overs (Devang Tandel 90(132-balls, 14x4); Kedar Malusare 4/36, Rushan Farooqui 3/36) Vs District Sports Club Centre – 1st innings: 5 for no loss, 4 overs.

Challenge Sports Club, Bhiwandi Centre – 1st innings: 188 for 9, 53.5 overs (Yash Mhatre 120 (147-balls, 19x4,1x6), Harshit Radia 30; Atnav Chavan 3/10) Vs Salvaram Krida Sankul, Dombivali Centre – 1st innings: 42 for 1, 9 overs.

Kalyan Centre – 1st innings: 193 all out, 37 overs (Afzal Shaikh 55, Harsh Nadkar 52; Pritam Rathod 4/28, Arnav Nikalje 3/28) Vs Ambernath Centre – 1st innings: 117/5 in 36 overs (Aakash Mangade 48, Soham Kangane 37*).