27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 Cricket Tournament 2024: Centurions Laxman Vishwakarma & Manveer Jain Put Prabodhan Centre In Commanding Position vs Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana On Day 1

MCA General Secretary Ajinkya Naik flips the coin at the toss ahead of the opening match of the tournament | Credits: FPJ

Solid productive batting performances from centurions Laxman Vishwakarma batting 118 runs and Manveer Jain batting 104 runs placed Prabodhan Centre, Goregaon in commanding position against Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Centre on the opening day of the two-day match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Bharat CC ground, Shivaji Park on Monday.

The combined dominant efforts from Laxman and Manveer who stitched together a massive unbroken 233-run fifth wicket partnership ensured Prabodhan Centre piled up a mammoth total of 296 for five wickets from 75 overs at end of the first day play.

Arhaan Patel also cracked a century making 109 runs in leading Palghar District Taluka SA Centre to a huge total of 293 for eight wickets declared in 70 overs against Tarapur Vidya Mandir in another match on day one. Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre scored eight runs for the loss of one wicket in two overs at the stumps.

Brief scores: Kalyan Center (1st innings): 177 all out, 53.1 overs (Sanmit Kotmire 38, Siddhant Singh 37, Hardik Kumar 41; Amar Kadam 5/48) Vs Dombivli Center (1st innings): 47 for 4, 18 overs (Yash Dhabe batting 26).

Payyade Sports Club (1st innings): 145 all out, 54.5 overs (Rudra Mehta 39; Chinmay Patil 5/40) Vs Club Aquaria, Dahisar 52 for 2, 12 overs.

Challenge Sports Centre, Bhiwandi (1st innings): 199 all out, 48.5 overs (Shane Raza 54; Ajay Gurjar 5/41; Pradnyan Bhosale 5/76) Vs Hendrepada Centre, Badlapur (1st innings): 113 for 2, 30 overs (Ishaan Pathak batting 41).

Prabodhan Centre, Goregaon (1st innings): 296 for 5, 75 overs (Laxman Vishwakarma batting 118, Manveer Jain batting 104) Vs Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club.

Vengsarkar Academy Elf Centre (1st innings): 209 for 6, 80 overs (Devansh Ghodke batting 91, Vansh Dhawangale 48; Aarav Yadav 3/29) Vs Sassanian CC

Shiv Sai Mandal Centre, New Tilak Nagar (1st innings): 183 all out, 70.4 overs (Yashraj Kalaskar 87, Laraib Shaikh 41; Shree Dhanawade 3/43, Vedang Mishra 3/27) Vs Navi Mumbai SA Centre, Vashi (1st innings): 28 for no loss, 6 overs.

Palghar District Taluka SA (1st innings): 293 for 8 declared, 70 overs (Arhaan Patel 109, Ritvik Gharat 37; Prathamesh Patil 4/54) Vs Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre (1st innings): 8 for 1, 2 overs.