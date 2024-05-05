Dr HD Kanga League Knockout Cricket: Hridayesh Pawar, Maitrik Thakkar Hundreds Power Gay Cavaliers CC To Victory Against EMA Cricket Club

Boosted by the impressive century knocks from (Hridayesh Pawar 136 runs (74-balls, 11x4,11x6) and Maitrik Thakkar 103 runs (75-balls, 12x4,1x6) and the superb medium pace bowling by Dwarika Badoni five wickets for 16 runs helped Gay Cavaliers CC record a resounding 292-run win against EMA Cricket Club in the Dr. H.D. Kanga League knockout cricket tournament 2024, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the High Court ground, Oval Maidan on Sunday.

Batting first, Gay Cavalier amassed a mammoth total of 372 for six wickets in their 45 overs. Besides the solid efforts of Pawar and Thakkar, the other batters Azad Chavan 25 runs, Vamshi Pagilla 20 runs and Roshan Gupta 20 runs further swelled the innings. Hemraj Bhargav claimed two wickets for 56. In reply, EMA Cricket Club were bundled out for just 80 runs in 23.3 overs. Badoni received excellent backing from Nishant Bhatte two wickets for 21 runs and Karan Patel two wickets for 23 to dismiss the opposition batsmen.

In another match, Catholic Gymkhana charged to a big 158-run victory against Pathare Prabhu CC in another match played at the Elphinstone CC ground, Azad Maidan.

Read Also Dr HD Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament: Young Association CC Defeats Milton CC By Huge 95 Runs

Batting first, Catholic Gymkhana piled up a competitive total of 254 runs for six wickets in their quota of 45 overs. Leading the scoring charge was Narendra Vishwakarma who made 76 runs, Pradeep Kanchan contributed an unbeaten 61 runs and Ajit Singh also made an unbeaten 35 runs. Raj Pornak took two wickets for 40 runs.

Later, Catholic Gymkhana inspired by the excellent bowling efforts from Prashant Gajare four for wickets for 23 runs, Ajit Singh three wickets for 22 runs and Narendra Vishwakarma two wickets for 17 runs got rid of the Pathare Prabhu batters and bowled them out for a paltry 96 runs in 28.5 overs to complete their massive victory.

Brief scores: Catholic Gymkhana 254 for 6, 45 overs (Narendra Vishwakarma 76, Pradeep Kanchan 61*, Ajit Singh 35*; Raj Pornak 2/40) beat Pathare Prabhu CC 96 all out, 28.5 overs (inesh Vadivoo 28, Raj Pornak 20*; Prashant Gajare 4/23, Ajit Singh 3/22, Narendra Vishwakarma 2/17). Result: Catholic Gymkhana won by 158 runs.

Gay Cavalier CC 372 for 6, 45 overs (Hridayesh Pawar 136 (74-balls, 11x4,11x6), Maitrik Thakkar 103 (75-balls, 12x4,1x6), Azad Chavan 25, Vamshi Pagilla 20, Roshan Gupta 20; Hemraj Bhargav 2/56) beat EMA Cricket Club 80 all out, 23.3 overs (Dwarika Badoni 5/16, Nishant Bhatte 2/21, Karan Patel 2/23). Result: Gav Cavaliers CC won by 292 runs

Sporting Union Club 211 all out, 42.2 overs (Raj Kumar Gupta 46, Anandrao Bhoite 41, Jateen Meher 29, Abhishek Surve 21; Nihal Gupta 7/38) beat Garfield SC 120 all out, 35.3 overs (Vedant Yadav 27, Anshu Yadav 20; Harshal Tandel 4/28, Prasad Kurne 3/22). Result: Sporting Union Club won by 91 runs.