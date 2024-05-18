UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Leads From The Sidelines In Amethi And Rae Bareli

File

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is asserting her influence in the political arena, playing a pivotal role in the electoral campaigns in Rae Bareli and Amethi, both deeply rooted in her family's legacy. As a key strategist, she is likened to a non-playing captain in sports, guiding the Congress efforts in these crucial constituencies from the sidelines.

Drawing from her personal experiences, marked by the profound loss of her father Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka intricately weaves personal narratives with national issues while spearheading the Congress campaign. Her primary goal is to secure victories for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Rae Bareli, and for family aide Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi. However, they face stiff competition from BJP candidates Dinesh Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Rae Bareli and Amethi, respectively.

Priyanka's strategic maneuvers aim to resonate with voters while ensuring her family and party's success. She faces the challenge of building trust among voters, countering BJP's influence, particularly the Ram Temple sentiment, and leveraging her own charisma against Irani's association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior journalist Manmohan Rai commented, "Congress is in the DNA of the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. Priyanka is reminding the people of their old association with the Gandhi family."

In a recent gathering of party workers in Amethi, Priyanka shared a touching story of a woman's determination to educate her daughter against all odds, garnering applause and highlighting her ability to connect with people beyond politics. Throughout her campaign, Priyanka has employed a charm offensive, drawing on anecdotes from past elections involving her family and advocating for bread-and-butter issues over divisive factors like religion and caste.

She criticises both PM Modi and Irani, focusing on the economic failings of the central government and Irani's singular focus on defeating Rahul Gandhi. While predictions favor Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, the competition in Amethi remains intense, with opinions among voters varying widely. Some credit PM Modi for developments like the Ram temple and anticipate Irani's victory, while others express confidence in Sharma, bolstered by Priyanka's vigorous campaign.

“In Amethi, the fight is between badi didi and chotti didi,” says Vishwanath Chaturvedi Mohan, a Congress leader, referring to Priyanka as chotti didi.

Despite differing perspectives, there's consensus that Priyanka's presence has left a significant impact, shaping what some describe as a "silent" election. As the results for both constituencies are set to be announced on June 4, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership role underscores her influence, even in the absence of a Gandhi family member contesting from Amethi for the first time in 25 years. Polling in Rae Bareli and Amethi is on May 20.