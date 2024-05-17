Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Rae Bareli Rally, Rahul Says 'Goodbye Modi Ji'

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli, UP on May 17 | X | ANI

Rae Bareli: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in Pratapgarh that Rae Bareli would bid farewell to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader responded with a pointed rebuttal during a rally in the constituency.

Addressing a large crowd in Rae Bareli alongside his mother, former MP Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi asserted that it was "Goodbye Modi ji."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has accepted his defeat and would not return as Prime Minister. He boasted about his ability to influence PM Modi, stating, "I asked PM Modi why he never speaks of Adani and Ambani, and two days later, he mentioned their names."

Rahul Gandhi's speech aimed to galvanize support, positioning the upcoming election as a critical juncture for India and rallying against the BJP's policies.

Sonia Gandhi's emotional appeal

Sonia Gandhi, though she did not deliver a full speech, made a heartfelt appeal to the voters. She emphasized her deep connection with Rae Bareli, where she served as MP for 20 years, and introduced her son as her successor. "My everything is all given by you. So, brothers and sisters, I am giving you my son. You consider me yours," she said, appealing to the electorate's sense of loyalty and trust.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sonia Gandhi assured the people that Rahul would uphold the values she cherished, ones instilled in her by Indira Gandhi and the people of Rae Bareli. "Rahul will not disappoint you," she affirmed, urging voters to continue supporting the Gandhi family's legacy of service and dedication.

Akhilesh's critique of the BJP

The rally also featured an impassioned address by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav criticized the BJP's governance, highlighting their controversial farm bills and claiming that the BJP had already faced defeat in the ongoing election phases. He reminded voters of the farmers' protests against these bills, portraying the BJP as an adversary to the agrarian community.

"Our farmers stood up and had to fight; thousands were martyred. They did not back down until the government withdrew the black law," said Yadav, urging the audience to remember this struggle and to vote against the BJP.

The presence of key leaders from both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party underscored the unified front of the I.N.D.I.A bloc against the BJP. The rally aimed to solidify voter support in Rae Bareli, a crucial constituency with deep ties to the Gandhi family.

As the election campaign intensifies, the speeches from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the opposition's strategy to present a cohesive and robust challenge to the BJP, seeking to sway the electorate with a blend of emotional appeal and sharp political critique.