Dr HD Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament: Young Association CC Defeats Milton CC By Huge 95 Runs

Young Association CC defeated Milton CC by a huge 95 runs in a first round match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2024, organised by Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Matunga Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Deciding to bat, Young Association powered by a solid knock from opening bat Satyam Yadav who made 89 runs went on to post a modest total of 167 all out in 36.1 overs. Kunal Poral added 20 runs while Milton CC’s off-spinner Atharva Mayure was impressive and picked four wickets for 30 runs, but his efforts went in vain. Medium pacer Sultan Sayyed played a good supporting role and claimed three wickets for 14 runs to restrict the opposition total.

However, Milton CC batters struggled to score runs and lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for a paltry 72 in 22.1 overs. Young Association’s bowling attack of Siddharth Pandey three for 15, Kunal Porwal three for 19, Raunak Singh two for 14 and Shivchand Gupta two for 15 got the crucial breakthroughs and ensured their team clinched the win.

Brief scores: Friends Cricketers 224 for 8, 45 overs (Arif Pathan 73, Mario Saldanha 46, Krishna Saroj 37; Pranav Sonavane 2/49) beat Baronet CC 157 all out, 34.1 overs (Vinayak Chavan 35, Abhishek Bhogate 31, Nihal Kanekar 28; Chinmay Choughule 4/44, Anuj Chorge 3/35, Mario Saldanha 2/21). Result: Friends Cricketers won by 67 runs.

Canara Vijay CC 119 all out, 37.5 overs (Md. Afzal Baig 24, Harmeet Rade 19; Girish Kochapekar 3/21, Soham Mali 2/16, Niranjan Yadav 2/21) lost to Parsee Pioneer CC 120 for 5, 16.3 overs (Vaidhav Sane 28, Soham Mali 27, Rohan Bane 26; Aniket Singh 4/40). Result: Parsee Pioneer CC won by five wickets.

