 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket: Fort Vijay Beat Superstar Sports Club For Five-Run Victory
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Mumbai: Fort Vijay Cricket Club played with solid grit and determination and managed to snatch a narrow five-run win against Superstar Sports Club in a pre-quarter-final match of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana ground, Kandivali. Sent in to bat first, Fort Vijay were dismissed for 145 in 26.2 overs.

Noor Sayyed was the leading scorer with 31 runs while Krish Parikh took four wickets for 19 runs. Later, Fort Vijay bowled well and backed by some tight fielding managed to restrict Superstar SC to 140 for seven wickets from their quota of 35 overs. Nirag Gharat made 30 runs while Kriyansh Pandya claimed three wickets for 16 runs to secure their win and a place in the quarter-finals.

Brief scores: Fort Vijay CC 145 all out, 26.2 overs (Noor Sayyed 31, Krish Parikh 4/19) beat Superstar SC 140 for 7, 35 overs (Nirag Gharat 30; Kriyansh Pandya 3/16). Result: Fort Vijay CC won by five runs. Palghar District Taluka SA 89 all out, 24.3 overs (Aditya Songhare 4/23) lost to Gamdevi Cricketers 90 for 3, 19 overs (Amit Jaiswal 57*). Result: Gamdevi Cricketers won by seven wickets.

