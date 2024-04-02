 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Shivam Gupta Sparkles In Fort Vijay CC's Victory Over Dadar Union SC
3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Shivam Gupta Sparkles In Fort Vijay CC's Victory Over Dadar Union SC

3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Shivam Gupta Sparkles In Fort Vijay CC's Victory Over Dadar Union SC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Shivam Gupta’s fine all-round performance 58 runs and three wickets for 32 runs helped Fort Vijay CC defeat Dadar Union SC by a 12-run margin in a Group-F match, of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Vengsarkar Academy, Mahul on Tuesday.

In another match, Fort Youngsters played with solid determination to hand Crescent Cricket Club a 21-run defeat in a Group-D match.

Brief scores - Group-D: Fort Youngsters 156 all out, 35 overs (Dhruv Atule 44; Arnav Gupta 3/26) beat Crescent Cricket Club, Andheri 135 all out, 33.1 overs (Manish Rajeshirke 56; Dhruv Atule 3/12, Dhruv Devdhar 3/30). Result: Fort Youngsters won by 21 runs.

Group-F: Fort Vijay Cricket Club 186 all out, 31.1 overs (Satendra Yadav 72, Shivam Gupta 58; Akash Yadav 4/32) beat Dadar Union Sports Club 174 for 7, 35 overs (Harsh Gaikar 37, Harsh More 34*, Arhsmeet Singh 34; Shivam Gupta 3/32). Result: Fort Vijay Cricket Club won by 12 runs.

