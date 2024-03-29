MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Navroz Cricket Club Beat Superstar Sports Club By Seven Wickets

Navroz Cricket Club posted a comfortable 7-wicket win against Superstar Sports Club in a Group-E match, of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Navroz cricket ground, Azad Maidan on Friday.

In a Group-C encounter, Parsee Gymkhana proved too strong for Marwari Cricket Club and charged to a resounding 80-run victory.

The highlight of Nazroz CC’s win was all-rounder Varad Rananavare who picked three wickets for 38 runs and then scored 39 runs to steer the team to victory. Navroz CC restricted Superstar SC to 183 for eight wickets in 35 overs. Superstars Jay Tolia and Aaryan scored 32 and 31 runs respectively.

Later, Navroz easily scored the required runs making 184 for the loss of just three wickets in 30.4 overs. Besides Rananavre the other batter who contributed towards Navroz’s win was Sanskar 60 runs, Viom Shah 36 runs and Vedant Desai unbeaten 34 runs.

Brief scores - Group-C: Parsee Gymkhana 208 for 9, 35 overs (Indrajeet S. 38, Hamza Khan 36; Mann Bhanushali 3/38) beat Marwari Cricket Club 128 all out, 28.1 overs (Dhiraj Bind 32; Medhankar Lavesh 4/20). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 80 runs.

Group-E: Superstar Sports Club 183 for 8, 35 overs (Jay Tolia 32, Aaryan 31; Varad Rananavare 3/39) lost to Navroz Cricket Club 184 for 3, 30.4 overs (Sanskar 60, Varad Rananavare 39, Viom Shah 36, Vedant Desai 34*). Result: Navroz Cricket Club won by 7 wickets.