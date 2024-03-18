MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: All-Round Akhilesh Barai Sparkles In Bohra Cricketers Victory

Inspired the excellent all-round display of Akhilesh Barai who played a stellar role with both bat and ball, Bohra Cricketers charged to comfortable 58-run victory against Matunga Gymkhana in a first round Group-J match of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Matunga Gymkhana ground on Monday.

The all-rounder Barai smashed an unbeaten 80 runs and then claimed five wickets for 34 runs to power his team to a fluent win.

Put in to bat first, Bohra Cricketers reached a commanding total of 238 for five wickets in 35 overs. Besides Barai’s solid knock Mahboob Alam and Saad Khan contributed 47 and 32 runs respectively to swell their innings. Matunga Gymkhana’s Pranav More was the only successful bowler to take three wickets for 39 runs.

Later, Barai tormented the Matunga Gymkhana batters and dismissed them for a 180 runs in 33.1 overs. Aradhya Pange was their leading batsman as he stayed long at the crease to make 62 runs. Barai received good support from Alam who picked three wickets for 43 runs.

Meanwhile, in a low scoring Group-I match, Ours Cricket Club defeated Mangrol Sports Club by six wickets, at the Ours Cricket Club, Virar. Batting first, Mangrol SC were bowled out for a measly 65 in 23.5 overs. Ours Cricket Club easily chased down the target reaching 69 for four wickets in 12.5 overs.

Brief scores – Group-I: Mangrol Sports Club 65 all out, 23.5 overs lost Ours Cricket Club 69 for 4, 12.5 overs. Result: Ours CC won by six wickets.

Group-J: Bohra Cricketers 238 for 5, 35 overs (Akhilesh Barai 80*, Mahboob Alam 47, Saad Khan 32; Pranav More 3/39) beat Matunga Gymkhana 180 all out, 33.1 overs (Aradhya Pange 62; Akhilesh Barai 5/34, Mahboob Alam 3/43). Result: Bohra Cricketers won by 58 runs.