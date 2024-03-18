 MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: All-Round Akhilesh Barai Sparkles In Bohra Cricketers Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: All-Round Akhilesh Barai Sparkles In Bohra Cricketers Victory

MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: All-Round Akhilesh Barai Sparkles In Bohra Cricketers Victory

Besides Akhilesh Barai's solid knock Mahboob Alam and Saad Khan contributed 47 and 32 runs respectively to swell their innings. Matunga Gymkhana’s Pranav More was the only successful bowler to take three wickets for 39 runs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
article-image

Inspired the excellent all-round display of Akhilesh Barai who played a stellar role with both bat and ball, Bohra Cricketers charged to comfortable 58-run victory against Matunga Gymkhana in a first round Group-J match of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Matunga Gymkhana ground on Monday.

The all-rounder Barai smashed an unbeaten 80 runs and then claimed five wickets for 34 runs to power his team to a fluent win.

Put in to bat first, Bohra Cricketers reached a commanding total of 238 for five wickets in 35 overs. Besides Barai’s solid knock Mahboob Alam and Saad Khan contributed 47 and 32 runs respectively to swell their innings. Matunga Gymkhana’s Pranav More was the only successful bowler to take three wickets for 39 runs.

Later, Barai tormented the Matunga Gymkhana batters and dismissed them for a 180 runs in 33.1 overs. Aradhya Pange was their leading batsman as he stayed long at the crease to make 62 runs. Barai received good support from Alam who picked three wickets for 43 runs.

Read Also
MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Shaurya Sharan, Yadnesh Sawant Shine As M.V. Sports Clun Defeat...
article-image

Meanwhile, in a low scoring Group-I match, Ours Cricket Club defeated Mangrol Sports Club by six wickets, at the Ours Cricket Club, Virar. Batting first, Mangrol SC were bowled out for a measly 65 in 23.5 overs. Ours Cricket Club easily chased down the target reaching 69 for four wickets in 12.5 overs.

Brief scores – Group-I:  Mangrol Sports Club 65 all out, 23.5 overs lost Ours Cricket Club 69 for 4, 12.5 overs. Result: Ours CC won by six wickets.

Group-J: Bohra Cricketers 238 for 5, 35 overs (Akhilesh Barai 80*, Mahboob Alam 47, Saad Khan 32; Pranav More 3/39) beat Matunga Gymkhana 180 all out, 33.1 overs (Aradhya Pange 62; Akhilesh Barai 5/34, Mahboob Alam 3/43). Result: Bohra Cricketers won by 58 runs.

Read Also
Mumbai Team To Receive ₹5 Crore As Bonus For Winning 42nd Ranji Trophy As MCA Doubles Prize Money
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NDA Announces Bihar Seat-Sharing Pact: BJP To Contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

NDA Announces Bihar Seat-Sharing Pact: BJP To Contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

Mumbai News: Man Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 3rd Floor Of Mantralaya Building; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Man Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 3rd Floor Of Mantralaya Building; Visuals Surface

Video: Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Lands In Mumbai, Heads Straight To Seek Blessings At...

Video: Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Lands In Mumbai, Heads Straight To Seek Blessings At...

Satranga Female Version: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Can You Please Stop Tulsi Kumar From Ruining/Killing...

Satranga Female Version: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Can You Please Stop Tulsi Kumar From Ruining/Killing...

Seema Kushwaha, Lawyer Of Victims In Nirbhaya, Hathras & Shraddha Walkar Cases, Joins BJP

Seema Kushwaha, Lawyer Of Victims In Nirbhaya, Hathras & Shraddha Walkar Cases, Joins BJP