MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Shaurya Sharan, Yadnesh Sawant Shine As M.V. Sports Clun Defeat Parkophene Cricketers By 123 Runs

Powered by some collective all-round performances M.V. Sports Club easily defeated Parkophene Cricketers by 123 runs in a first round Group-M match of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament at the New Era ground, Azad Maidan.

Choosing to bat, M.V. Sports Club amassed a massive total of 235 for 5 wickets from their quota of 35 overs. The leading batter was Shaurya Sharan who top-scored with 71 runs while Yadnesh Sawant added 48 runs to boost the innings.

In response Parkophene Cricketers were dismissed for 112 runs in 26.5 overs. Ravi Yadav put up a solid fight making 53 runs but got no support from the other batsmen. M.V. Sports Club bowlers Prasanna Shukla 4 for 4 and Sayantak Das 3 for 5 did well to seal their victory with plenty to spare.

Meanwhile, the brilliant efforts of Pranay Rana who scored 48 runs and Aneesh Shetty who picked four wickets for 28 runs helped Mumbai Police Gymkhana defeat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana by a comfortable 84 runs in a first round Group-A match.

Brief scores

Group-A: Mumbai Police Gymkhana 192-8 (P Rana 48, M Kulaye 35; P Shukla 3-36) bt P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 108 (A Shetty 4-28). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won by 84 runs

Group-F: Fort Vijay CC 206 (Shivam 122*, Satyandra 30; Arun 5-27, Sivansh 3-24) bt Worli Sports Club 72 (Riyansh 4-31, Satyandra 3-5). Result: Fort Vijay CC won by 134 runs.

Group-H: Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 251-7 (A Patil 53, V Shulka 40, P Buddha 39*, J Raut 30*; A Nair 3/44) bt Wellington CC 136 (S Harak 50, A Nair 34; K Dawane 3/18). Result: PDTSA won by 115 runs.

Group-M: M.V. Sports Club 235-5 (S Sharan 71, Y Sawant 48) bt Parkophene Cricketers 112 (R Yadav 53; P Shukla 4-4, S Das 3-5). Result: M.V. Sports Club won by 123 runs.

Group-N: United Cricketers 215-9 (Priyansh W. 82, Laksh S. 41, Ayush P. 35; Mitanshu P. 3-42) bt Sainath Sports Club 53 (Tasya S. 5-16). Result: United Cricketers won by 162 runs.