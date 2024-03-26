3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Gamdevi Cricketers Beat Young Comrades By 64 Runs

Gamdevi Cricketers defeated Young Comrades CC by 64 runs in a Group-G match, of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Bengal Club ground, Shivaji Park on Tuesday.

Batting first, Gamdevi CC piled up a challenging total of 206 for nine wickets in 35 overs and then restricted Young Comrade to 142 for nine wickets from their quota of 35 overs.

The highlight of Gamdevi Cricketers win was the half century knock of Aryan Sakapal 57 runs and the disciplined bowling performance of Zenith Sachdev who picked four wickets for 35 runs. Amit Jaiswal 32 runs, Arjun Lotlikar 31 runs and Krish Kanavde 31 runs contributed usefuls runs to lift the total. Young Comrades Adesh Yadav grabbed four wickets for 33 runs.

For Young Comrade Devank Mayekar top-scored with 34 runs while Sachdev got good support from Jatin Jethwa who took three wickets for 29 runs.

Brief scores: Gamdevi Cricketers 206 for 9, 35 overs (Aryan Sakpal 57, Amit Jaiswal 32, Arjun Lotlikar 31, Krish Kanavde 31; Adesh Yadav 4/33) beat Young Comrade CC 142/9 in 35 overs (Devank Mayekar 34; Zenith Sachdev 4/35, Jatin Jethwa 3/29). Result: Gamdevi Cricketers won by 64 runs.

New Hind Sporting Club 313 for 5, 35 overs (Eklavya Khade 90, Arya Raut 64, Ayush Mhatre 59, Rudra Sukale 32*) beat Bharat Cricket Club 131 all out, 28.4 overs (Parth Ankolekar 4/33). Result: New Hind Sporting Club won by 182 runs.