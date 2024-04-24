3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Fort Vijay Cricket Club And Gamdevi Cricketers Score Comfortable Victories

Fort Vijay Cricket Club and Gamdevi Cricketers scored comfortable victories to advance to the semi-finals of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

In a quarter-final match, Fort Vijay CC defeated Sind Sports Club at the P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive. In another last eight encounter, Gamdevi Cricketers played well to overcome Mumbai Cricket Club at Cross Maidan.

Fort Vijay bowling first, dismissed Sind Sports Club for 114 runs in 23.5 overs and later they marched to victory making 116 runs for 5 wickets in 28.2 overs.

Mumbai Cricket Club batting first scored 159 runs for 6 wickets in 35 overs and then Gamdevi Cricketers easily scored 163 runs for 6 wickets in 34 overs to seal the win.

Brief scores: Sind Sports Club 114 all out, 23.5 overs (Yaseen Shaikh 49; Shivam Gupta 5/16, Himanshu Singh 3/19) lost to Fort Vijay Cricket Club 116 for 5, 28.2 overs (Noor Sayyad 38*, Omkar Patankar 37*). Result: Fort Vijay Cricket Club won by 5 wickets.

Mumbai Cricket Club 159 for 6, 35 overs (Amant Hussain 47, Shashank Kumar 38) lost to Gamdevi Cricketers 163 for 6, 34 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 52, Aryan Sakpal 36, Krish Kanavade 30). Result: Gamdevi Cricketers won by 4 wickets.