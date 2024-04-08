Inaugural Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2024 To Be Held From June 24 At Pune's MCA Stadium

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium | Gaurav Kadam

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) is gearing up for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL) 2024, starting from June 24 at the stadium in Pune's Gahunje.

Several international and national cricketers from Maharashtra, including Smriti Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire, and Shraddha Pokharkar, will be the icon players.

According to an MCA release, the franchise auction for WMPL teams will commence with a base price of ₹3 crore for a three-year term. The highest bidder will earn the privilege of selecting an icon player of their choice.

The prize money of ₹20 lakh will be given to the winning team, with ₹10 lakh earmarked for the runners-up.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA chief Rohit Pawar lauded the significance of WMPL 2024 in advancing women’s cricket in Maharashtra, stating, "WMPL 2024 marks a significant milestone in promoting women’s cricket in Maharashtra. We are steadfast in our commitment to nurturing cricketing talent and providing an equitable platform for skilled female cricketers to showcase their prowess."

Pawar further emphasised the inclusivity of the league, declaring, "To ensure widespread coverage and viewership, WMPL 2024 will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Sports18, catering to cricket enthusiasts across the nation."

Key Dates:

EOI and Information Document available on MCA website – April 7

Teams to send Expression Of Interest (EOI) via email – April 24

Open auction for buying teams – April 27

Auction for players – May 11

Start date of league – June 24