PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa

By: Megha Yadav | April 08, 2024

Gudi Padwa heralds the onset of the Marathi New Year and signifies the start of the harvest season

Anand Chaini

The Gudi, which is a symbol of victory and prosperity, is prominently displayed in Maharashtrian households

Anand Chaini

Ahead of Gudi Padwa, gathis are on sale in the markets

Anand Chaini

On this auspicious occasion, devotees cleanse themselves with an oil bath as a part of ritual, signifying renewal and purification of the body and soul

Anand Chaini

Women play a significant role in Gudi Padwa celebrations, adorning homes with vibrant rangolis and crafting intricate gudis

Anand Chaini

The distribution of gathis symbolises the sharing of prosperity and auspiciousness among loved ones

Anand Chaini

Sarees to drape around the Gudi are on for sale in Pune markets

Anand Chaini

People wear new clothes and participate in processions on the day to celebrate Gudi Padwa

Anand Chaini

Marathi households along with streets are decorated with rangolis on the day. Various colours are on sale in the market ahead of the festival.

Anand Chaini