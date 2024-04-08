PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa

By: Megha Yadav | April 08, 2024
Gudi Padwa heralds the onset of the Marathi New Year and signifies the start of the harvest season
The Gudi, which is a symbol of victory and prosperity, is prominently displayed in Maharashtrian households
Ahead of Gudi Padwa, gathis are on sale in the markets
On this auspicious occasion, devotees cleanse themselves with an oil bath as a part of ritual, signifying renewal and purification of the body and soul
Women play a significant role in Gudi Padwa celebrations, adorning homes with vibrant rangolis and crafting intricate gudis
The distribution of gathis symbolises the sharing of prosperity and auspiciousness among loved ones
Sarees to drape around the Gudi are on for sale in Pune markets
People wear new clothes and participate in processions on the day to celebrate Gudi Padwa
Marathi households along with streets are decorated with rangolis on the day. Various colours are on sale in the market ahead of the festival.
