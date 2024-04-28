Dr HD Kanga Knockout Cricket Tournament: The Garfield Sports Club Defeat Star Cricket Club To Score Narrow Victory

The Garfield Sports Club snatch a tight 6-run victory against a spirited Star Cricket Club in a tense and engrossing first round match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2024, organised by Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Matunga Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Opening batters Aman Vishwakarma 147 runs (107-balls, 20x4,6x6) and Vedant Yadav 69 runs (105-balls, 6x4,1x6) batted confidently and put together a solid 197-run partnership for the first wicket which laid the foundation for The Garfield SC to amass a mammoth total of 312 for the loss of six wickets from their 45 overs. Siddhant Kini contributed 24 runs while Star CC’s off-spinners Siddharth Shah claimed three wickets for 22 runs and medium pacer Shantanu Wagde took two wickets for 74 runs.

Chasing a competitive target of 313 runs for a win Star Cricket Club’s batters played with positive intent and middle order batsmen Abhinav Wagde 101 runs (87-balls, 12x4,2x6) and Rudra Lad 77 runs (71-balls, 9x4,1x6) tried to keep them in the chase, but they lost wickets at regular intervals and fell short by six run as they could only manage to score 306 for the loss of nine wickets from their quota of 45 overs. Aditya Kashyap 26 runs and Aryan Desai 25 runs chipped in useful runs while The Garfield SC off-spinners Pratik Pandey three wickets for 64 runs and Nihal Gupta two wickets for 56 runs took crucial wickets and were responsible to secure a close win for their team.

Brief scores: The Garfield SC 312 for 6, 45 overs (Aman Vishwakarma 147 (107-balls, 20x4,6x6), Vedant Yadav 69 (105-balls, 6x4,1x6), Siddhant Kini 24; Siddharth Shah 3/22, Shantanu Wagde 2/74) beat Star Cricket Club 306 for 9, 45 overs (Abhinav Wagde 101 (87-balls, 12x4,2x6), Rudra Lad 77 (71-balls, 9x4,1x6), Aditya Kashyap 26, Aryan Desai 25; Pratik Pandey 3/64, Nihal Gupta 2/56). Result: The Garfield SC won by six runs.

YMCA SC 77 all out, 18.2 overs ( Durvesh Patil 5/32, Vishal Rathod 3/22, Nafis Khan 2/20) lost to Kurla SC 80 for 3, 10.4 overs (Mihit Bisht 46, Vivek Samogar 26*). Result: Kurla SC won by 7 wickets.

Royal Cricket Club 79 all out, 26.3 overs (Aman Rajak 19; Jalis Shaikh 4/39, Mayur More 2/7, Vikrant Keni 2/16) lost to Fort Youngsters 83 for no loss, 8.3 overs (Kushal Dawane 43*, Mayur More 18*). Result: Fort Youngsters won by 10 wickets.