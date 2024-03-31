'Incorrect & Baseless Rumours': MCA Denies Reports Of Action Against Fans Booing MI Skipper Hardik Pandya During IPL 2024 Clash vs RR At Wankhede Stadium

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has vehemently denied the reports of action against fans booing or taunting Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.

Earlier, it was reported by Lokmat Times that MCA will be increasing the security and the crowd will be monitored throughout the match at the stadium. If anyone caught or found booing or jeering Hardik Pandya will be removed from the stadium.

Hardik Pandya has been receiving backlash ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old all-rounder received hostile reception from the crowds in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad as they were booing him throughout the match.

MCA denies reports of protecting Hardik Pandya from jeers

Mumbai Cricket Association stated that reports of blostering of security for the match between MI and RR to keep on fans at the stadium is 'incorrect and baseless.'. The MCA will follow the guidelines laid out by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"There are rumours that MCA has instructed security against people who support Rohit or boo Hardik, this is incorrect and baseless rumours, no instructions have been given". MCA stated.

MCA officials have quashed speculative reports of deploying additional police force to keep a check on spectators heckling Hardik Pandya at MI's first home on Monday.

According to an office-bearer, these are "baseless rumours" and the MCA will continue to follow the "BCCI… — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) March 31, 2024

Mumbai Indians will play their first home after playing two away matches of the IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The five-time IPL champions are yet to open their account in the ongoing season of the tournament as suffered two consecutive defeats against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad.