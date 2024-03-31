IPL 2024: MCA To Detain Fans If Found Jeering MI Skipper Hardik Pandya During Clash vs RR At Wankhede Stadium - Report

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will take strict action against fans if they are found harassing or taunting Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.

Hardik Pandya has been at the receiving end of the Mumbai Indians fans ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as a captain. The 30-year-old received hostile reception from crowds in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad as he was booed and jeered throughout the match.

To make it worse, skipper Hardik Pandya has been under the scrutiny of fans and experts alike after Mumbai Indians suffered two successive losses against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad. His captaincy was questioned during the match against SRH, especially bowlers rotation.

MCA to protect Hardik Pandya from jeers

The MCA will be shielding Hardik Pandya from potential jeers and taunts by fans during the Mumbai Indians' home match of the IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium.

As per the report by Lokmat Times, Mumbai Cricket Association has increased the security and the crowd will be closely monitored during the match at the stadium. If fans found taunting or harassing Hardik, they will be detained and removed from the stadium quickly.

After reaching Mumbai, Hardik Pandya gone back home in his G-Wagon to meet his family.#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/ZeuBI2TBnj — Rohan Gangta (@rohan_gangta) March 29, 2024

Mumbai Police will be keeping eyes on the crowd to ensure the match is proceeded without any incident of harrasments towards Hardik Pandya. Hardik will be under a bit pressure as the Mumbai Indians will play their home match of the season after suffering two defeats on the trot under his captaincy.